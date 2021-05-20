Sneakers Market Drivers & Growth Opportunity Analysis Report

“A research report on Sneakers Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global sneakers market stood at $ 58 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during 2019-2024 to surpass $ 85 billion by 2024, on account of increasing participation of the young population in sports and fitness activities and growing consumer inclination towards branded and high-fashion footwear. Sneakers are shoes primarily designed for sports or other forms of physical exercise. However, they are being used for everyday wear as well.

Different sales channels and rising importance of internet retailing is adding impetus to global sneakers market. Globally, sales of sneakers are also being pushed by a sneaker’s identification with a specific athlete. Sneakers have been part of the American culture; however, they have successfully implanted their presence across the world. Sneakers are in huge demand among people, especially from the younger age group.

In terms of type, global sneakers market has been categorized into adult sneakers and children sneakers. The adult sneakers segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its market dominance in the coming years as well, on account of growing fashion consciousness among adults. Moreover, increasing participation of the young population in sports and fitness activities is anticipated to further aid the adult sneakers segment, globally.

North America accounted for the largest share in global sneakers market in 2018, owing to growing health-consciousness and need for physical fitness. Among the North American countries, the sneakers market was the largest in the US. With changing lifestyle, consumers in the US prefer comfort over price, as a result, demand for sneakers is increasing across the country. Additionally, easy availability of innovative and customized sneakers is boosting the region’s sneakers market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast global sneakers market size.

• To classify and forecast global sneakers market based on type, distribution channel and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global sneakers market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global sneakers market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global sneakers market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global sneakers market.

Some of the leading players in global sneakers market are Adidas AG, Nike Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., ASICS, PUMA SE, Under Armour Inc. and China DongXiang.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

SDKI calculated global sneakers market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various application across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years was made. SDKI sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Sneaker manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Sneaker raw material suppliers

• Potential investors

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to sneakers market

• Research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global sneakers market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

o Adult Sneakers

o Children Sneakers

• Market, by Distribution Channel:

o Store-based Retail

o Non-Store-based Retail

• Market, by Region:

o North America

 United States

 Mexico

 Canada

o Europe

 Italy

 Germany

 United Kingdom

 France

 Netherlands

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 Japan

 India

 Thailand

 Australia

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

 South Africa

 UAE

 Saudi Arabia

 Qatar

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global sneakers market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

