Oral Care Market Trends in 2021, Size, Share, Price Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The global oral care market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Oral Care Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Mouthwash, and Others), Application (Household and Commercial), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other oral care market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Oral Care Market:

Colgate Palmolive Co. (New York, U.S.)

Unilever (London, U.K.)

Procter & Gamble Co. (Ohio, U.S.)

Henkel AG & Co. KG aA (Düsseldorf, Germany)

Johnson & Johnson (New Jersey, U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (Brentford, U.K.)

Lion Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (Ewing Township, U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (Slough, U.K.)

Patanjali Ayurved Limited (Haridwar, India)

Decreasing Labor Availability to Affect Manufacturing Units in Oral Care Sector

The recent coronavirus outbreak has created a sense of panic across the world. The measures taken to curb the spread of the disease have had an adverse effect on several businesses across the world. The strict measures such as lockdowns and social distancing practices have urged people to stay indoors. As a result, there has been a massive shortage in labor and manual workforce. The Covid-19 pandemic has thus, affected several manufacturing units in the oral care market in the past few years. Having said that, the e-commerce services have provided a platform for growth for a few sectors in the oral care industry.

Regional Analysis for Oral Care Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

