May 2021 Report On Global Bonded Abrasives Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Bonded Abrasives Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Bonded Abrasives market covered in Chapter 4:

3M

Carborundum Universal Ltd.

Marrose Abrasives

Entegris Inc.

Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SAK ABRASIVES

Sandvik AB

ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd.

Grindwell Norton Ltd.

Saint-Gobain

SHOWA DENKO K.K

Norstel AB, Reishauer AG

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Bonded Abrasives market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Depressed Center Wheels

Cup-Shaped Wheels

Recessed or Relieved Wheels

Tapered Body Wheel

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Bonded Abrasives market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Polishing

Cutting

Grinding

Other Applications

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Bonded Abrasives Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Depressed Center Wheels

1.5.3 Cup-Shaped Wheels

1.5.4 Recessed or Relieved Wheels

1.5.5 Tapered Body Wheel

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Bonded Abrasives Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Polishing

1.6.3 Cutting

1.6.4 Grinding

1.6.5 Other Applications

1.7 Bonded Abrasives Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Bonded Abrasives Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Bonded Abrasives Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Bonded Abrasives Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Bonded Abrasives

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Bonded Abrasives

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Bonded Abrasives Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 3M

4.1.1 3M Basic Information

4.1.2 Bonded Abrasives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 3M Bonded Abrasives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 3M Business Overview

4.2 Carborundum Universal Ltd.

4.2.1 Carborundum Universal Ltd. Basic Information

4.2.2 Bonded Abrasives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Carborundum Universal Ltd. Bonded Abrasives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Carborundum Universal Ltd. Business Overview

4.3 Marrose Abrasives

4.3.1 Marrose Abrasives Basic Information

4.3.2 Bonded Abrasives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Marrose Abrasives Bonded Abrasives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Marrose Abrasives Business Overview

4.4 Entegris Inc.

4.4.1 Entegris Inc. Basic Information

4.4.2 Bonded Abrasives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Entegris Inc. Bonded Abrasives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Entegris Inc. Business Overview

4.5 Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd.

4.5.1 Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.5.2 Bonded Abrasives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd. Bonded Abrasives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd. Business Overview

4.6 Robert Bosch GmbH

4.6.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Basic Information

4.6.2 Bonded Abrasives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Bonded Abrasives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Business Overview

4.7 SAK ABRASIVES

4.7.1 SAK ABRASIVES Basic Information

4.7.2 Bonded Abrasives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 SAK ABRASIVES Bonded Abrasives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 SAK ABRASIVES Business Overview

4.8 Sandvik AB

4.8.1 Sandvik AB Basic Information

4.8.2 Bonded Abrasives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Sandvik AB Bonded Abrasives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Sandvik AB Business Overview

4.9 ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd.

4.9.1 ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.9.2 Bonded Abrasives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd. Bonded Abrasives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd. Business Overview

4.10 Grindwell Norton Ltd.

4.10.1 Grindwell Norton Ltd. Basic Information

4.10.2 Bonded Abrasives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Grindwell Norton Ltd. Bonded Abrasives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Grindwell Norton Ltd. Business Overview

4.11 Saint-Gobain

4.11.1 Saint-Gobain Basic Information

4.11.2 Bonded Abrasives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Saint-Gobain Bonded Abrasives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Saint-Gobain Business Overview

4.12 SHOWA DENKO K.K

4.12.1 SHOWA DENKO K.K Basic Information

4.12.2 Bonded Abrasives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 SHOWA DENKO K.K Bonded Abrasives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 SHOWA DENKO K.K Business Overview

4.13 Norstel AB, Reishauer AG

4.13.1 Norstel AB, Reishauer AG Basic Information

4.13.2 Bonded Abrasives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Norstel AB, Reishauer AG Bonded Abrasives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Norstel AB, Reishauer AG Business Overview

5 Global Bonded Abrasives Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Bonded Abrasives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Bonded Abrasives Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Bonded Abrasives Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Bonded Abrasives Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Bonded Abrasives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Bonded Abrasives Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Bonded Abrasives Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Bonded Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Bonded Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Bonded Abrasives Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Bonded Abrasives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Bonded Abrasives Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Bonded Abrasives Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Bonded Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Bonded Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Bonded Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Bonded Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Bonded Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Bonded Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Bonded Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Bonded Abrasives Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Bonded Abrasives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bonded Abrasives Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bonded Abrasives Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Bonded Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Bonded Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Bonded Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Bonded Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Bonded Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Bonded Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Bonded Abrasives Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Bonded Abrasives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bonded Abrasives Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bonded Abrasives Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Bonded Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Bonded Abrasives Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Bonded Abrasives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Bonded Abrasives Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Bonded Abrasives Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Bonded Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Bonded Abrasives Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Bonded Abrasives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Bonded Abrasives Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Bonded Abrasives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Bonded Abrasives Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Bonded Abrasives Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Depressed Center Wheels Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Cup-Shaped Wheels Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Recessed or Relieved Wheels Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.5 Tapered Body Wheel Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Bonded Abrasives Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Bonded Abrasives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Bonded Abrasives Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Bonded Abrasives Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Polishing Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Cutting Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Grinding Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Other Applications Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

..continued

