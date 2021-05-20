May 2021 Report on Global Steel Manufacturing Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Steel Manufacturing market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Steel Manufacturing market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Steel Manufacturing market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Steel Manufacturing industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Steel Manufacturing Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Steel Manufacturing market covered in Chapter 4:

Hyundai Steel

Gerdau

Baosteel Group

Maanshan Steel

NLMK

Metinvest

Wuhan Steel Group

ThyssenKrupp

Citic Pacific

Valin Group

AK Steel Corporation

Ansteel Group

POSCO

Shandong Steel Group

JFE

China Steel Corporation

Tianjin Bohai Steel

Severstal

Shougang Group

U. S. Steel

Steel Dynamics

ArcelorMittal

Shagang Group

Nucor Corporation

Tata Steel Group

IMIDRO

Hebei Steel Group

California Steel Industries

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Steel Manufacturing market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Carbon steels

Alloy steels

Standards

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Steel Manufacturing market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Construction

Shipping

Energy

Packaging

Consumer appliances industry

Housing

Automotive

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Steel Manufacturing Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Carbon steels

1.5.3 Alloy steels

1.5.4 Standards

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Steel Manufacturing Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Construction

1.6.3 Shipping

1.6.4 Energy

1.6.5 Packaging

1.6.6 Consumer appliances industry

1.6.7 Housing

1.6.8 Automotive

1.7 Steel Manufacturing Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Steel Manufacturing Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Steel Manufacturing Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Steel Manufacturing Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Steel Manufacturing

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Steel Manufacturing

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Steel Manufacturing Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Hyundai Steel

4.1.1 Hyundai Steel Basic Information

4.1.2 Steel Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Hyundai Steel Steel Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Hyundai Steel Business Overview

4.2 Gerdau

4.2.1 Gerdau Basic Information

4.2.2 Steel Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Gerdau Steel Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Gerdau Business Overview

4.3 Baosteel Group

4.3.1 Baosteel Group Basic Information

4.3.2 Steel Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Baosteel Group Steel Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Baosteel Group Business Overview

4.4 Maanshan Steel

4.4.1 Maanshan Steel Basic Information

4.4.2 Steel Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Maanshan Steel Steel Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Maanshan Steel Business Overview

4.5 NLMK

4.5.1 NLMK Basic Information

4.5.2 Steel Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 NLMK Steel Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 NLMK Business Overview

4.6 Metinvest

4.6.1 Metinvest Basic Information

4.6.2 Steel Manufacturing Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Metinvest Steel Manufacturing Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Metinvest Business Overview

Continued…

