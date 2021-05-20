May 2021 Report on Global Steel Manufacturing Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Steel Manufacturing market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Steel Manufacturing market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Steel Manufacturing market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Steel Manufacturing industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Steel Manufacturing Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Steel Manufacturing market covered in Chapter 4:
Hyundai Steel
Gerdau
Baosteel Group
Maanshan Steel
NLMK
Metinvest
Wuhan Steel Group
ThyssenKrupp
Citic Pacific
Valin Group
AK Steel Corporation
Ansteel Group
POSCO
Shandong Steel Group
JFE
China Steel Corporation
Tianjin Bohai Steel
Severstal
Shougang Group
U. S. Steel
Steel Dynamics
ArcelorMittal
Shagang Group
Nucor Corporation
Tata Steel Group
IMIDRO
Hebei Steel Group
California Steel Industries
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Steel Manufacturing market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Carbon steels
Alloy steels
Standards
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Steel Manufacturing market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Construction
Shipping
Energy
Packaging
Consumer appliances industry
Housing
Automotive
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
