May 2021 Report on Global Sodium Chloride Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Sodium Chloride market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Sodium Chloride market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Sodium Chloride market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Sodium Chloride industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Sodium Chloride Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Sodium Chloride market covered in Chapter 4:

Omkar Pharma Chem

Pari Chemicals

JJ Chemicals

M N Chemicals Ltd

Uthaya Chemicals

AGI Industries Private Limited

VM Chemicals

Rasino Herbs Pvt. Ltd.

SAGAR Life Sciences Private Limited

Tata Chemicals Limited

Anjanee Chemical Industries

Pat Impex

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Sodium Chloride market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Edible Sodium Chloride

Pharmaceutical Sodium Chloride

Industrial Sodium Chloride

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Sodium Chloride market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Animal Feed Additive

Chemical Intermediate

Water Treatment

Deicing

Flavoring Agent & Food Preservative

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Sodium Chloride Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Edible Sodium Chloride

1.5.3 Pharmaceutical Sodium Chloride

1.5.4 Industrial Sodium Chloride

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Sodium Chloride Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Animal Feed Additive

1.6.3 Chemical Intermediate

1.6.4 Water Treatment

1.6.5 Deicing

1.6.6 Flavoring Agent & Food Preservative

1.6.7 Others

1.7 Sodium Chloride Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Sodium Chloride Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Sodium Chloride Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Sodium Chloride Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Sodium Chloride

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Sodium Chloride

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Sodium Chloride Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Omkar Pharma Chem

4.1.1 Omkar Pharma Chem Basic Information

4.1.2 Sodium Chloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Omkar Pharma Chem Sodium Chloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Omkar Pharma Chem Business Overview

4.2 Pari Chemicals

4.2.1 Pari Chemicals Basic Information

4.2.2 Sodium Chloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Pari Chemicals Sodium Chloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Pari Chemicals Business Overview

4.3 JJ Chemicals

4.3.1 JJ Chemicals Basic Information

4.3.2 Sodium Chloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 JJ Chemicals Sodium Chloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 JJ Chemicals Business Overview

4.4 M N Chemicals Ltd

4.4.1 M N Chemicals Ltd Basic Information

4.4.2 Sodium Chloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 M N Chemicals Ltd Sodium Chloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 M N Chemicals Ltd Business Overview

4.5 Uthaya Chemicals

4.5.1 Uthaya Chemicals Basic Information

4.5.2 Sodium Chloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Uthaya Chemicals Sodium Chloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Uthaya Chemicals Business Overview

4.6 AGI Industries Private Limited

4.6.1 AGI Industries Private Limited Basic Information

4.6.2 Sodium Chloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 AGI Industries Private Limited Sodium Chloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

Continued…

