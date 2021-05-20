May 2021 Report on Global Acrolein Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Acrolein market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Acrolein market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Acrolein market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Acrolein industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Acrolein Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Acrolein market covered in Chapter 4:

Wuhan Youji

Arkema

Hubei Xinjing New Material

Adisseo

Daicel

Puyang Shenghuade Chemical

Wuhan Ruiji Chemical

Hubei Jinghong Chemical

Dow

Evonik

Zibo Xinglu Chemical

Hubei Shengling Technology

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Acrolein market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Propylene Oxidation Method

Glycerol Dehydration Method

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Acrolein market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Methionine

Pesticide

Glutaraldehyde

Water Treatment Agent

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Acrolein Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Propylene Oxidation Method

1.5.3 Glycerol Dehydration Method

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Acrolein Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Methionine

1.6.3 Pesticide

1.6.4 Glutaraldehyde

1.6.5 Water Treatment Agent

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Acrolein Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Acrolein Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Acrolein Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Acrolein Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Acrolein

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Acrolein

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Acrolein Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Wuhan Youji

4.1.1 Wuhan Youji Basic Information

4.1.2 Acrolein Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Wuhan Youji Acrolein Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Wuhan Youji Business Overview

4.2 Arkema

4.2.1 Arkema Basic Information

4.2.2 Acrolein Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Arkema Acrolein Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Arkema Business Overview

4.3 Hubei Xinjing New Material

4.3.1 Hubei Xinjing New Material Basic Information

4.3.2 Acrolein Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Hubei Xinjing New Material Acrolein Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Hubei Xinjing New Material Business Overview

4.4 Adisseo

4.4.1 Adisseo Basic Information

4.4.2 Acrolein Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Adisseo Acrolein Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Adisseo Business Overview

4.5 Daicel

4.5.1 Daicel Basic Information

4.5.2 Acrolein Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Daicel Acrolein Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Daicel Business Overview

4.6 Puyang Shenghuade Chemical

4.6.1 Puyang Shenghuade Chemical Basic Information

4.6.2 Acrolein Product Profiles, Application and Specification

Continued…

