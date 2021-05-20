May 2021 Report on Global Acrolein Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Acrolein market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Acrolein market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Acrolein market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Acrolein industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Acrolein Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Acrolein market covered in Chapter 4:
Wuhan Youji
Arkema
Hubei Xinjing New Material
Adisseo
Daicel
Puyang Shenghuade Chemical
Wuhan Ruiji Chemical
Hubei Jinghong Chemical
Dow
Evonik
Zibo Xinglu Chemical
Hubei Shengling Technology
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Acrolein market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Propylene Oxidation Method
Glycerol Dehydration Method
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Acrolein market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Methionine
Pesticide
Glutaraldehyde
Water Treatment Agent
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Acrolein Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Propylene Oxidation Method
1.5.3 Glycerol Dehydration Method
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Acrolein Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Methionine
1.6.3 Pesticide
1.6.4 Glutaraldehyde
1.6.5 Water Treatment Agent
1.6.6 Others
1.7 Acrolein Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Acrolein Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Acrolein Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Acrolein Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Acrolein
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Acrolein
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Acrolein Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Wuhan Youji
4.1.1 Wuhan Youji Basic Information
4.1.2 Acrolein Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Wuhan Youji Acrolein Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Wuhan Youji Business Overview
4.2 Arkema
4.2.1 Arkema Basic Information
4.2.2 Acrolein Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Arkema Acrolein Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Arkema Business Overview
4.3 Hubei Xinjing New Material
4.3.1 Hubei Xinjing New Material Basic Information
4.3.2 Acrolein Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Hubei Xinjing New Material Acrolein Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Hubei Xinjing New Material Business Overview
4.4 Adisseo
4.4.1 Adisseo Basic Information
4.4.2 Acrolein Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Adisseo Acrolein Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Adisseo Business Overview
4.5 Daicel
4.5.1 Daicel Basic Information
4.5.2 Acrolein Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Daicel Acrolein Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Daicel Business Overview
4.6 Puyang Shenghuade Chemical
4.6.1 Puyang Shenghuade Chemical Basic Information
4.6.2 Acrolein Product Profiles, Application and Specification
Continued…
