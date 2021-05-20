May 2021 Report on Global 3D Printing Metal Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The 3D Printing Metal market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global 3D Printing Metal market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global 3D Printing Metal market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global 3D Printing Metal industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the 3D Printing Metal Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

ALSO READ: https://supriyamrfr.wixsite.com/marketinsights/post/electronic-flight-bag-market-poised-to-grow-at-a-cagr-over-12-during-the-forecast-period

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global 3D Printing Metal market covered in Chapter 4:

3D Systems Corporation

LPW Technology

SLM Solutions GmbH

Concept Laser GmbH

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Sandvik AB

GKN PLC

Voxelget AG

ALSO READ: http://healthcareguruji.weebly.com/blog/cbd-market-analysis-growth-factors-development-trends-and-forecast-to-2027

Renishaw Plc

Optomec

Höganäs AB

EOS GmbH

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the 3D Printing Metal market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Titanium

Nickel

Steel

Aluminum

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the 3D Printing Metal market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical & Dental

Others

ALSO READ: https://purplebouquetwombat.tumblr.com/post/648331145255239680/global-cod-liver-oil-market-2020-expeditious

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

ALSO READ: https://articlebookmarker.com/?p=327307&preview=true&_preview_nonce=f0738d3885

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global 3D Printing Metal Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Titanium

1.5.3 Nickel

1.5.4 Steel

1.5.5 Aluminum

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global 3D Printing Metal Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.6.3 Automotive

1.6.4 Medical & Dental

1.6.5 Others

ALSO READ: https://justpaste.it/6hzn5

1.7 3D Printing Metal Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on 3D Printing Metal Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of 3D Printing Metal Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 3D Printing Metal Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of 3D Printing Metal

3.2.3 Labor Cost of 3D Printing Metal

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of 3D Printing Metal Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

ALSO READ: http://www.comunicati.net/comunicati/aziende/finanza/662349.html

4 Players Profiles

4.1 3D Systems Corporation

4.1.1 3D Systems Corporation Basic Information

4.1.2 3D Printing Metal Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 3D Systems Corporation 3D Printing Metal Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 3D Systems Corporation Business Overview

4.2 LPW Technology

4.2.1 LPW Technology Basic Information

4.2.2 3D Printing Metal Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 LPW Technology 3D Printing Metal Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 LPW Technology Business Overview

4.3 SLM Solutions GmbH

4.3.1 SLM Solutions GmbH Basic Information

4.3.2 3D Printing Metal Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 SLM Solutions GmbH 3D Printing Metal Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 SLM Solutions GmbH Business Overview

4.4 Concept Laser GmbH

4.4.1 Concept Laser GmbH Basic Information

4.4.2 3D Printing Metal Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Concept Laser GmbH 3D Printing Metal Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Concept Laser GmbH Business Overview

4.5 Carpenter Technology Corporation

4.5.1 Carpenter Technology Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 3D Printing Metal Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Carpenter Technology Corporation 3D Printing Metal Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Carpenter Technology Corporation Business Overview

Continued…

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105