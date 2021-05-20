May 2021 Report on Global Evening Primrose Oil Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Evening Primrose Oil market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Evening Primrose Oil market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Evening Primrose Oil market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Evening Primrose Oil industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Evening Primrose Oil Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Evening Primrose Oil market covered in Chapter 4:

Sanmark

Jilin Baili

Shanghai Yanxintang

Baxco

Omeganz

Efamol

Jilin Shengji

Panjin Tianyuan Pharmaceutical

Panjin Green Bio-tec

Yuanhua Biotechnology

Henry Lamotte

Liaoning Jiashi

Connoils

Pioneer Herb

Plimon Group

Jilin Shangjia

Dalian Tianshan

Hebei Xinqidian

Honsea

Shenzhen Kangerjian

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Evening Primrose Oil market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Evening Primrose Oil (γ-Linolenic Acid 9%)

Evening Primrose Oil (γ-Linolenic Acid 10%)

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Evening Primrose Oil market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Food and Health Industry

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Evening Primrose Oil Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Evening Primrose Oil (γ-Linolenic Acid 9%)

1.5.3 Evening Primrose Oil (γ-Linolenic Acid 10%)

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Evening Primrose Oil Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.6.3 Cosmetic Industry

1.6.4 Food and Health Industry

1.7 Evening Primrose Oil Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Evening Primrose Oil Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Evening Primrose Oil Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Evening Primrose Oil Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Evening Primrose Oil

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Evening Primrose Oil

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Evening Primrose Oil Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Sanmark

4.1.1 Sanmark Basic Information

4.1.2 Evening Primrose Oil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Sanmark Evening Primrose Oil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Sanmark Business Overview

4.2 Jilin Baili

4.2.1 Jilin Baili Basic Information

4.2.2 Evening Primrose Oil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Jilin Baili Evening Primrose Oil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Jilin Baili Business Overview

4.3 Shanghai Yanxintang

4.3.1 Shanghai Yanxintang Basic Information

4.3.2 Evening Primrose Oil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Shanghai Yanxintang Evening Primrose Oil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Shanghai Yanxintang Business Overview

4.4 Baxco

4.4.1 Baxco Basic Information

4.4.2 Evening Primrose Oil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Baxco Evening Primrose Oil Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Baxco Business Overview

4.5 Omeganz

4.5.1 Omeganz Basic Information

4.5.2 Evening Primrose Oil Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Omeganz Evening Primrose Oil Market Performance (2015-2020)

Continued…

