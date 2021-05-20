May 2021 Report on Global Expanded PTFE Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Expanded PTFE Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Expanded PTFE market covered in Chapter 4:

GORE

Toray

Shanghai Zhenxing

Ningbo ChangQi

GE Energy

Nitto Denko

Guarnitex

Donaldson

Dexmet

KWO

ZHEJIANG JIARI

Saint-Gobain

Sumitomo

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Expanded PTFE market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Membrane

Sheet

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Expanded PTFE market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Fabrics

Sealants

Filtration & Separation

Advanced Dielectric Materials

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Expanded PTFE Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Membrane

1.5.3 Sheet

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Expanded PTFE Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Fabrics

1.6.3 Sealants

1.6.4 Filtration & Separation

1.6.5 Advanced Dielectric Materials

1.6.6 Others

1.7 Expanded PTFE Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Expanded PTFE Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Expanded PTFE Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Expanded PTFE Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Expanded PTFE

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Expanded PTFE

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Expanded PTFE Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 GORE

4.1.1 GORE Basic Information

4.1.2 Expanded PTFE Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 GORE Expanded PTFE Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 GORE Business Overview

4.2 Toray

4.2.1 Toray Basic Information

4.2.2 Expanded PTFE Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Toray Expanded PTFE Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Toray Business Overview

4.3 Shanghai Zhenxing

4.3.1 Shanghai Zhenxing Basic Information

4.3.2 Expanded PTFE Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Shanghai Zhenxing Expanded PTFE Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Shanghai Zhenxing Business Overview

4.4 Ningbo ChangQi

4.4.1 Ningbo ChangQi Basic Information

4.4.2 Expanded PTFE Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Ningbo ChangQi Expanded PTFE Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Ningbo ChangQi Business Overview

4.5 GE Energy

4.5.1 GE Energy Basic Information

4.5.2 Expanded PTFE Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 GE Energy Expanded PTFE Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 GE Energy Business Overview

4.6 Nitto Denko

4.6.1 Nitto Denko Basic Information

4.6.2 Expanded PTFE Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Nitto Denko Expanded PTFE Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Nitto Denko Business Overview

4.7 Guarnitex

4.7.1 Guarnitex Basic Information

4.7.2 Expanded PTFE Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Guarnitex Expanded PTFE Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Guarnitex Business Overview

4.8 Donaldson

4.8.1 Donaldson Basic Information

4.8.2 Expanded PTFE Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Donaldson Expanded PTFE Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Donaldson Business Overview

4.9 Dexmet

4.9.1 Dexmet Basic Information

4.9.2 Expanded PTFE Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Dexmet Expanded PTFE Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Dexmet Business Overview

4.10 KWO

4.10.1 KWO Basic Information

4.10.2 Expanded PTFE Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 KWO Expanded PTFE Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 KWO Business Overview

4.11 ZHEJIANG JIARI

4.11.1 ZHEJIANG JIARI Basic Information

4.11.2 Expanded PTFE Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 ZHEJIANG JIARI Expanded PTFE Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 ZHEJIANG JIARI Business Overview

4.12 Saint-Gobain

4.12.1 Saint-Gobain Basic Information

4.12.2 Expanded PTFE Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Saint-Gobain Expanded PTFE Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Saint-Gobain Business Overview

4.13 Sumitomo

4.13.1 Sumitomo Basic Information

4.13.2 Expanded PTFE Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Sumitomo Expanded PTFE Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Sumitomo Business Overview

5 Global Expanded PTFE Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Expanded PTFE Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Expanded PTFE Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Expanded PTFE Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Expanded PTFE Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Expanded PTFE Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Expanded PTFE Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Expanded PTFE Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Expanded PTFE Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Expanded PTFE Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Expanded PTFE Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Expanded PTFE Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Expanded PTFE Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Expanded PTFE Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Expanded PTFE Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Expanded PTFE Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Expanded PTFE Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Expanded PTFE Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Expanded PTFE Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Expanded PTFE Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Expanded PTFE Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Expanded PTFE Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Expanded PTFE Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Expanded PTFE Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Expanded PTFE Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Expanded PTFE Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Expanded PTFE Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Expanded PTFE Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Expanded PTFE Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Expanded PTFE Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Expanded PTFE Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Expanded PTFE Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Expanded PTFE Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Expanded PTFE Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Expanded PTFE Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Expanded PTFE Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Expanded PTFE Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Expanded PTFE Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Expanded PTFE Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Expanded PTFE Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Expanded PTFE Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Expanded PTFE Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Expanded PTFE Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Expanded PTFE Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Expanded PTFE Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Expanded PTFE Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Expanded PTFE Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Membrane Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Sheet Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Others Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Expanded PTFE Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Expanded PTFE Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Expanded PTFE Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Expanded PTFE Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Sealants Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Filtration & Separation Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Advanced Dielectric Materials Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Expanded PTFE Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

..…continued.

