May 2021 Report on Global Meltblown Nonwovens Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Meltblown Nonwovens market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Meltblown Nonwovens market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Meltblown Nonwovens market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Meltblown Nonwovens industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Meltblown Nonwovens Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Meltblown Nonwovens market covered in Chapter 4:

Kimberly-Clark

Xingtai Huabang Nonwoven Textile

Atex SpA

Neenah

Kuraray

TEDA Filters

Jiangsu Liyang New Material

Thrace Group

Teknomelt

Fiberweb India ltd.

PFNonwovens (Pegas Nonwovens)

Mogul

Mitsui Chemicals

JiangYin Golden Phoenix Special Textile

Ruiguang Nonwoven Group

Berry Global

Monadnock Non-Woven

JOFO Group

Freudenberg

Asahi Kasei

Xinlong Holding

Toray

3M

Zaisheng Technology

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Meltblown Nonwovens market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Fine Fiber Meltblown Nonwovens

Dual Texture Meltblown Nonwovens

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Meltblown Nonwovens market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Filtration Media

Insulation Media

Sorbent Media

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Meltblown Nonwovens Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Fine Fiber Meltblown Nonwovens

1.5.3 Dual Texture Meltblown Nonwovens

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Meltblown Nonwovens Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Filtration Media

1.6.3 Insulation Media

1.6.4 Sorbent Media

1.7 Meltblown Nonwovens Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Meltblown Nonwovens Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Meltblown Nonwovens Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Meltblown Nonwovens Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Meltblown Nonwovens

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Meltblown Nonwovens

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Meltblown Nonwovens Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Kimberly-Clark

4.1.1 Kimberly-Clark Basic Information

4.1.2 Meltblown Nonwovens Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Kimberly-Clark Meltblown Nonwovens Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Kimberly-Clark Business Overview

4.2 Xingtai Huabang Nonwoven Textile

4.2.1 Xingtai Huabang Nonwoven Textile Basic Information

4.2.2 Meltblown Nonwovens Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Xingtai Huabang Nonwoven Textile Meltblown Nonwovens Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Xingtai Huabang Nonwoven Textile Business Overview

4.3 Atex SpA

4.3.1 Atex SpA Basic Information

4.3.2 Meltblown Nonwovens Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Atex SpA Meltblown Nonwovens Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Atex SpA Business Overview

4.4 Neenah

4.4.1 Neenah Basic Information

4.4.2 Meltblown Nonwovens Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Neenah Meltblown Nonwovens Market Performance (2015-2020)

Continued…

