May 2021 Report on Global Exterior Glass Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Exterior Glass market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Exterior Glass market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Exterior Glass market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Exterior Glass industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Exterior Glass Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Exterior Glass market covered in Chapter 4:
Dynamic Glass
Jeld-Wen
Asahi Glass
TSI-Corporation
Goldplus group
Sneath Glass Company
Float glass India ltd.
Allied glasses
Garibaldi Glass
Jockimo
Saint-Gobain Glas
Marvin Windows and Doors
ASGI India ltd.
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Exterior Glass market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Float Glass
Reflective Glass
Insulating Glass
Safety Glass
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Exterior Glass market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Exterior Glass Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Float Glass
1.5.3 Reflective Glass
1.5.4 Insulating Glass
1.5.5 Safety Glass
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Exterior Glass Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Residential Building
1.6.3 Commercial Building
1.6.4 Others
1.7 Exterior Glass Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Exterior Glass Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Exterior Glass Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Exterior Glass Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Exterior Glass
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Exterior Glass
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Exterior Glass Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Dynamic Glass
4.1.1 Dynamic Glass Basic Information
4.1.2 Exterior Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Dynamic Glass Exterior Glass Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Dynamic Glass Business Overview
4.2 Jeld-Wen
4.2.1 Jeld-Wen Basic Information
4.2.2 Exterior Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Jeld-Wen Exterior Glass Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Jeld-Wen Business Overview
4.3 Asahi Glass
4.3.1 Asahi Glass Basic Information
4.3.2 Exterior Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Asahi Glass Exterior Glass Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Asahi Glass Business Overview
4.4 TSI-Corporation
4.4.1 TSI-Corporation Basic Information
4.4.2 Exterior Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 TSI-Corporation Exterior Glass Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 TSI-Corporation Business Overview
4.5 Goldplus group
4.5.1 Goldplus group Basic Information
4.5.2 Exterior Glass Product Profiles, Application and Specification
Continued…
