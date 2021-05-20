May 2021 Report on Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the CAR T-cell Therapy Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global CAR T-cell Therapy market covered in Chapter 4:

CARsgen Therapeutics, Ltd.

Bluebird Bio, Inc.

Legend Biotech

Aurora Biopharma Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc.

Kite Pharma, Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis International AGech

Juno Therapeutics

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the CAR T-cell Therapy market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

CD 19

CD 20

CD22

CD30

CD33

HER1

HER2

Meso

Egfrvlll

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the CAR T-cell Therapy market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Non Hodgkin Leukemia

Multiple Myeloma

Pancreatic Cancer

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 CD 19

1.5.3 CD 20

1.5.4 CD22

1.5.5 CD30

1.5.6 CD33

1.5.7 HER1

1.5.8 HER2

1.5.9 Meso

1.5.10 Egfrvlll

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia

1.6.3 Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

1.6.4 Non Hodgkin Leukemia

1.6.5 Multiple Myeloma

1.6.6 Pancreatic Cancer

1.7 CAR T-cell Therapy Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on CAR T-cell Therapy Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

..…continued.

