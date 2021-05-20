May 2021 Report on Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Spunbond Nonwoven Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Spunbond Nonwoven market covered in Chapter 4:

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Pegas Nonwovens SA

RadiciGroup SpA

Berry Plastics Group, Inc.

Mogul

Johns Manville Corporation

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Schouw & Co.

Avgol Nonwovens

Fitesa S.A.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Spunbond Nonwoven market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Polypropylene Spunbond Nonwoven

Polyester Spunbond Nonwoven

Polyethylene Spunbond Nonwoven

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Spunbond Nonwoven market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Personal Care & Hygiene

Medical

Agriculture

Packaging

Automotive

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Polypropylene Spunbond Nonwoven

1.5.3 Polyester Spunbond Nonwoven

1.5.4 Polyethylene Spunbond Nonwoven

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Personal Care & Hygiene

1.6.3 Medical

1.6.4 Agriculture

1.6.5 Packaging

1.6.6 Automotive

1.6.7 Others

1.7 Spunbond Nonwoven Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Spunbond Nonwoven Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Spunbond Nonwoven Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Spunbond Nonwoven Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Spunbond Nonwoven

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Spunbond Nonwoven

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Spunbond Nonwoven Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

4.1.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Basic Information

4.1.2 Spunbond Nonwoven Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Spunbond Nonwoven Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Business Overview

4.2 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

4.2.1 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Basic Information

4.2.2 Spunbond Nonwoven Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Spunbond Nonwoven Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Business Overview

4.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation

4.3.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Bas

..…continued.

