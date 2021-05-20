May 2021 Report on Global Biocontrol Agents Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Biocontrol Agents Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

ALSO READ :https://marketresearchinsightreports.blogspot.com/2021/04/connected-aircraft-market-analysis.html

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

ALSO READ :https://network-759413.mn.co/posts/14221570?utm_source=manual

Key players in the global Biocontrol Agents market covered in Chapter 4:

Bayer CropScience AG

Monsanto Company Inc.

Biobest N.V.

Croppscience Bayer AG

Andermatt Biocontrol AG

Novozymes AS

Syngenta AG

BASF SE

Certis USA LLC

Koppert Biological Systems B.V.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Biocontrol Agents market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Cereals & Grains

Vegetables & Fruits

Pulses & Oils

Other

ALSO READ :https://mrfrblog.blogspot.com/2021/02/ventricular-assist-devices-market.html

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Biocontrol Agents market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Seed Treatment

On-Field

Post-Harvest

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

ALSO READ :https://www.prfree.org/@shrikantmrfr/footwear-market-2021-global-industry-trends-and-forecasts-analysis-to-2025-jekrrjq8xkxr

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Biocontrol Agents Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Cereals & Grains

1.5.3 Vegetables & Fruits

1.5.4 Pulses & Oils

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Biocontrol Agents Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Seed Treatment

1.6.3 On-Field

1.6.4 Post-Harvest

1.7 Biocontrol Agents Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Biocontrol Agents Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

ALSO READ :https://healthcaretrendsnews.blogspot.com/2021/02/mitochondrial-myopathy-market.html

3 Value Chain of Biocontrol Agents Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Biocontrol Agents Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Biocontrol Agents

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Biocontrol Agents

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Biocontrol Agents Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

ALSO READ :https://www.techsite.io/p/2050067

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Bayer CropScience AG

4.1.1 Bayer CropScience AG Basic Information

4.1.2 Biocontrol Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Bayer CropScience AG Biocontrol Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Bayer CropScience AG Business Overview

4.2 Monsanto Company Inc.

4.2.1 Monsanto Company Inc. Basic Information

4.2.2 Biocontrol Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Monsanto Company Inc. Biocontrol Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Monsanto Company Inc. Business Overview

4.3 Biobest N.V.

4.3.1 Biobest N.V. Basic Information

4.3.2 Biocontrol Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Biobest N.V. Biocontrol Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Biobest N.V. Business Overview

4.4 Croppscience Bayer AG

4.4.1 Croppscience Bayer AG Basic Information

4.4.2 Biocontrol Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Croppscience Bayer AG Biocontrol Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Croppscience Bayer AG Business Overview

4.5 Andermatt Biocontrol AG

4.5.1 Andermatt Biocontrol AG Basic Information

4.5.2 Biocontrol Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Andermatt Biocontrol AG Biocontrol Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Andermatt Biocontrol AG Business Overview

4.6 Novozymes AS

4.6.1 Novozymes AS Basic Information

4.6.2 Biocontrol Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Novozymes AS Biocontrol Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Novozymes AS Business Overview

4.7 Syngenta AG

4.7.1 Syngenta AG Basic Information

4.7.2 Biocontrol Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Syngenta AG Biocontrol Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Syngenta AG Business Overview

4.8 BASF SE

4.8.1 BASF SE Basic Information

4.8.2 Biocontrol Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 BASF SE Biocontrol Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 BASF SE Business Overview

4.9 Certis USA LLC

4.9.1 Certis USA LLC Basic Information

4.9.2 Biocontrol Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Certis USA LLC Biocontrol Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Certis USA LLC Business Overview

4.10 Koppert Biological Systems B.V.

4.10.1 Koppert Biological Systems B.V. Basic Information

4.10.2 Biocontrol Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Koppert Biological Systems B.V. Biocontrol Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Koppert Biological Systems B.V. Business Overview

4.11 Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

4.11.1 Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. Basic Information

4.11.2 Biocontrol Agents Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. Biocontrol Agents Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. Business Overview

5 Global Biocontrol Agents Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Biocontrol Agents Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Biocontrol Agents Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Biocontrol Agents Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Biocontrol Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Biocontrol Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Biocontrol Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Biocontrol Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Biocontrol Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Biocontrol Agents Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Biocontrol Agents Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Biocontrol Agents Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Biocontrol Agents Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Biocontrol Agents Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Biocontrol Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Biocontrol Agents Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Biocontrol Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Biocontrol Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Biocontrol Agents Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Biocontrol Agents Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Biocontrol Agents Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Biocontrol Agents Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Biocontrol Agents Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Biocontrol Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Biocontrol Agents Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Biocontrol Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Biocontrol Agents Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Biocontrol Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Biocontrol Agents Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Biocontrol Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Biocontrol Agents Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Biocontrol Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Biocontrol Agents Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Biocontrol Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Biocontrol Agents Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Biocontrol Agents Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Biocontrol Agents Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Biocontrol Agents Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Biocontrol Agents Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Biocontrol Agents Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Biocontrol Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Biocontrol Agents Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Biocontrol Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Biocontrol Agents Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Biocontrol Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Biocontrol Agents Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Biocontrol Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Biocontrol Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Biocontrol Agents Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Biocontrol Agents Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Biocontrol Agents Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Biocontrol Agents Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Biocontrol Agents Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biocontrol Agents Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biocontrol Agents Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

+971 0503084105