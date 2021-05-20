May 2021 Report on Global Contrast Media Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Contrast Media Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Contrast Media market covered in Chapter 4:

Bracco Diagnostic, Inc.

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

General Electric Company

Guerbet

Bayer AG

Nano Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.

iMAX

Trivitron Healthcare

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Contrast Media market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Iodinated Contrast Media

Gadolinium-based Contrast Media

Microbubble Contrast Media

Barium-based Contrast Media

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Contrast Media market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Radiology

Interventional Radiology

Interventional Cardiology

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Contrast Media Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Iodinated Contrast Media

1.5.3 Gadolinium-based Contrast Media

1.5.4 Microbubble Contrast Media

1.5.5 Barium-based Contrast Media

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Contrast Media Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Radiology

1.6.3 Interventional Radiology

1.6.4 Interventional Cardiology

1.7 Contrast Media Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Contrast Media Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Contrast Media Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Contrast Media Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Contrast Media

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Contrast Media

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Contrast Media Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Bracco Diagnostic, Inc.

4.1.1 Bracco Diagnostic, Inc. Basic Information

4.1.2 Contrast Media Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Bracco Diagnostic, Inc. Contrast Media Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Bracco Diagnostic, Inc. Business Overview

4.2 Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

4.2.1 Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. Basic Information

4.2.2 Contrast Media Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. Contrast Media Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. Business Overview

4.3 General Electric Company

4.3.1 General Electric Company Basic Information

4.3.2 Contrast Media Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 General Electric Company Contrast Media Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 General Electric Company Business Overview

4.4 Guerbet

4.4.1 Guerbet Basic Information

..…continued.

