May 2021 Report on Global Alginates Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Alginates Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Alginates market covered in Chapter 4:

Fengrun Seaweed

Gather Great Ocean

Topp Corporation

Dupont (Danisco)

Yantai Xinwang

Allforlong Bio-tech

Tiantian Seaweed

Jiejing Group

Bright Moon Group

Huanghai Biological

Cargill

KIMICA

Zhouji Chemicals

FMC

Huanyu Seaweed

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Alginates market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Sodium Alginate

Calcium Alginate

Potassium Alginate

PGA

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Alginates market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Food & Beverage

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Alginates Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Sodium Alginate

1.5.3 Calcium Alginate

1.5.4 Potassium Alginate

1.5.5 PGA

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Alginates Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Food & Beverage

1.6.3 Industrial

1.6.4 Pharmaceutical

1.7 Alginates Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Alginates Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Alginates Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Alginates Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Alginates

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Alginates

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Alginates Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Fengrun Seaweed

4.1.1 Fengrun Seaweed Basic Information

4.1.2 Alginates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Fengrun Seaweed Alginates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Fengrun Seaweed Business Overview

4.2 Gather Great Ocean

4.2.1 Gather Great Ocean Basic Information

4.2.2 Alginates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Gather Great Ocean Alginates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Gather Great Ocean Business Overview

4.3 Topp Corporation

4.3.1 Topp Corporation Basic Information

4.3.2 Alginates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Topp Corporation Alginates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Topp Corporation Business Overview

4.4 Dupont (Danisco)

4.4.1 Dupont (Danisco) Basic Information

4.4.2 Alginates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Dupont (Danisco) Alginates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Dupont (Danisco) Business Overview

4.5 Yantai Xinwang

4.5.1 Yantai Xinwang Basic Information

4.5.2 Alginates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Yantai Xinwang Alginates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Yantai Xinwang Business Overview

4.6 Allforlong Bio-tech

4.6.1 Allforlong Bio-tech Basic Information

4.6.2 Alginates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Allforlong Bio-tech Alginates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Allforlong Bio-tech Business Overview

4.7 Tiantian Seaweed

4.7.1 Tiantian Seaweed Basic Information

4.7.2 Alginates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Tiantian Seaweed Alginates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Tiantian Seaweed Business Overview

4.8 Jiejing Group

4.8.1 Jiejing Group Basic Information

4.8.2 Alginates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Jiejing Group Alginates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Jiejing Group Business Overview

4.9 Bright Moon Group

4.9.1 Bright Moon Group Basic Information

4.9.2 Alginates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Bright Moon Group Alginates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Bright Moon Group Business Overview

4.10 Huanghai Biological

4.10.1 Huanghai Biological Basic Information

4.10.2 Alginates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Huanghai Biological Alginates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Huanghai Biological Business Overview

4.11 Cargill

4.11.1 Cargill Basic Information

4.11.2 Alginates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Cargill Alginates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Cargill Business Overview

4.12 KIMICA

4.12.1 KIMICA Basic Information

4.12.2 Alginates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 KIMICA Alginates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 KIMICA Business Overview

4.13 Zhouji Chemicals

4.13.1 Zhouji Chemicals Basic Information

4.13.2 Alginates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Zhouji Chemicals Alginates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Zhouji Chemicals Business Overview

4.14 FMC

4.14.1 FMC Basic Information

4.14.2 Alginates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 FMC Alginates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 FMC Business Overview

4.15 Huanyu Seaweed

4.15.1 Huanyu Seaweed Basic Information

4.15.2 Alginates Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Huanyu Seaweed Alginates Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Huanyu Seaweed Business Overview

5 Global Alginates Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Alginates Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Alginates Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Alginates Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Alginates Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Alginates Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Alginates Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Alginates Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Alginates Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Alginates Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Alginates Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Alginates Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Alginates Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Alginates Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Alginates Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Alginates Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Alginates Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Alginates Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Alginates Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Alginates Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Alginates Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Alginates Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Alginates Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Alginates Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Alginates Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Alginates Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Alginates Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Alginates Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Alginates Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Alginates Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Alginates Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Alginates Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Alginates Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Alginates Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Alginates Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Alginates Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Alginates Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Alginates Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Alginates Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Alginates Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Alginates Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Alginates Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Alginates Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Alginates Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Alginates Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Alginates Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Alginates Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Sodium Alginate Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Calcium Alginate Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.4 Potassium Alginate Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.5 PGA Sales and Price (2015-2020)

..…continued.

