May 2021 Report on Global O-Xylene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the O-Xylene Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global O-Xylene market covered in Chapter 4:

Merck KGaA

Japan Trust

Evonik Industries

Emo Trans

Ets Pierre Leveugle

Minda Petrochemicals

DynaChem

Alpha Chemika

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Creasyn Finechem

Puritan Products

Zibo Guangtong Chemical Limited Company

US Petrochemical Industries

Sonoco Chemicals

Sico North America

Shell Chemicals

Doe & Ingalls of North Carolina

Basf Corporation

Hangzhou Ruijiang Chemical

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the O-Xylene market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

＜97%

≥97%

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the O-Xylene market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Producing Phthalic Anhydride (PAN)

Alkyd Resins

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global O-Xylene Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 ＜97%

1.5.3 ≥97%

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global O-Xylene Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Producing Phthalic Anhydride (PAN)

1.6.3 Alkyd Resins

1.6.4 Other

1.7 O-Xylene Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on O-Xylene Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of O-Xylene Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 O-Xylene Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of O-Xylene

3.2.3 Labor Cost of O-Xylene

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of O-Xylene Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Merck KGaA

4.1.1 Merck KGaA Basic Information

4.1.2 O-Xylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Merck KGaA O-Xylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Merck KGaA Business Overview

4.2 Japan Trust

4.2.1 Japan Trust Basic Information

4.2.2 O-Xylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Japan Trust O-Xylene Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Japan Trust Business Overview

4.3 Evonik Industries

4.3.1 Evonik Industries Basic Information

4.3.2 O-Xylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Evonik Industries O-Xylene Market Performance

..…continued.

