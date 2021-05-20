May 2021 Report on Global O-Xylene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the O-Xylene Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global O-Xylene market covered in Chapter 4:
Merck KGaA
Japan Trust
Evonik Industries
Emo Trans
Ets Pierre Leveugle
Minda Petrochemicals
DynaChem
Alpha Chemika
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Creasyn Finechem
Puritan Products
Zibo Guangtong Chemical Limited Company
US Petrochemical Industries
Sonoco Chemicals
Sico North America
Shell Chemicals
Doe & Ingalls of North Carolina
Basf Corporation
Hangzhou Ruijiang Chemical
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the O-Xylene market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
＜97%
≥97%
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the O-Xylene market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Producing Phthalic Anhydride (PAN)
Alkyd Resins
Other
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global O-Xylene Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 ＜97%
1.5.3 ≥97%
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global O-Xylene Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Producing Phthalic Anhydride (PAN)
1.6.3 Alkyd Resins
1.6.4 Other
1.7 O-Xylene Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on O-Xylene Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of O-Xylene Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 O-Xylene Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of O-Xylene
3.2.3 Labor Cost of O-Xylene
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of O-Xylene Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Merck KGaA
4.1.1 Merck KGaA Basic Information
4.1.2 O-Xylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Merck KGaA O-Xylene Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Merck KGaA Business Overview
4.2 Japan Trust
4.2.1 Japan Trust Basic Information
4.2.2 O-Xylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Japan Trust O-Xylene Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Japan Trust Business Overview
4.3 Evonik Industries
4.3.1 Evonik Industries Basic Information
4.3.2 O-Xylene Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Evonik Industries O-Xylene Market Performance
..…continued.
