Europe Smart Stadium Market Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Analysis

Europe Smart Stadium Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Europe smart stadium market was valued at $ 1764.48 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% to reach $ 5787.4 million by 2024, owing to increasing number of international and national sporting events and strict security regulations by sports governing bodies. Smart stadium has numerous advantages such as efficient fan management system, information related to parking availability, seat upgrades, concessions, and updates and stats on mobile phone. Moreover, technological advancements and growing sports popularity are expected to drive the region’s smart stadium market during forecast period. Moreover, Internet of Things (IoT) and increasing implementation of digital technologies by stadium owners is further driving the smart stadium market of Europe.

Smart stadium market in the region can be segmented based on software and service. Based on software, the market can be segmented into digital content management, building automation, event management, stadium & public security and others. Stadium and Public security segment dominates Europe smart stadium market as the stadium owners are more inclined towards securing the public and thus making crowd management easier and more efficient. Moreover, the region has strict regulations regarding public security. Digital content management register significant growth during the coming years, backed by increasing inclination of stadium owners towards sharing digital content with users so that they can avail benefits and offers. On the basis of service, deployment & integration segment accounts for the largest market share, as it helps to streamline business applications by integrating various models of the day-to-day operations.

Increasingly strict norms by sports governing bodies and technological advancements are expected to have a positive impact on the market in coming years. In terms of regional analysis, the market for smart stadium has been segmented into Germany, France, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom, Poland and Russia.

Major companies operating in the region’s smart stadium market recorded high sales volume in 2018 and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. List of major players operating in the region include Huawei Technology Co. Ltd, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Johnson Controls International plc , NTT Communications Corporation , Honeywell International Inc, Hawk-Eye Innovations Ltd., Intechnology Plc., GP Smart Stadium, and Schneider Electric SE. Key players operating in the market are investing in innovations to earn sound returns on investments. Moreover, strategic moves such as mergers and collaborations are also helping the key players in smart stadium market to magnify their customer base and expand sales & distribution networks.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast Europe smart stadium market size.

• To classify and forecast Europe smart stadium market based on software, service and country.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe smart stadium market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe smart stadium market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Europe smart stadium market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe smart stadium market.

