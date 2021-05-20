UAE Gems and Jewelry Market Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview

“A research report on UAE Gems and Jewelry Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

UAE gems and jewelry market stood at $8.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 8%, to cross $13 billion by 2024. Growth is expected to be driven by rising disposable income, changing consumer lifestyle, growing e-commerce and organized retail channels, coupled with innovative and premium product launches by leading jewelry players in the UAE.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019–2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyse and forecast the market size of UAE gems and Jewelry market, in terms of value.

• To define, classify and forecast the UAE gems and Jewelry market based on type, distribution channel, region and company.

• To analyse and forecast the market share, in terms of value, for gems and jewelry with respect to Organized and Unorganized segments.

• To analyse and forecast the market share, in terms of value, for UAE gems and Jewelry market with respect to distribution channel: Exclusive Showrooms, Multi-Branded Jewelry Showrooms & Online.

• To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on region by segmenting the UAE market into Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah & Others (Rest of UAE).

• To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the UAE gems & jewelry market.

• To examine supply chain & Porter’s Five Force analysis in the UAE gems & jewelry market.

• To strategically profile the leading players in the market, which are involved in the production and supply of gems and jewelry in the UAE.

UAE gems and jewelry market is controlled by these major players, namely– Damas Jewellery LLC, Joy Alukkas Jewellery LLC, Titan International (Middle East) FZE, Gitanjali Gems Limited, Tiffany & Co., Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Ceylon Master Gems FZCO, Atlas Jewelry LLC, Pure Gold Jewellers LLC, Sky Jewellers LLC, etc.

SDKI performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, SDKI sourced a list of gems and jewelry manufacturers and suppliers in the UAE. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, SDKI was able to include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analysed the product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major gems and jewelry players operating across the country.

SDKI calculated the market size of UAE gems and Jewelry market using a bottom-up approach, where manufacturer’s value shares data for type (Gold, Diamond in Gold, Gemstones, Diamond, Silver & Others) was recorded and forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated the same by analysing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as directories, databases such as, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), UAE Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing, Company Annual Reports, World Bank, Industry Magazines, Government databases, News Dailies, Credible Paid Databases, Proprietary Database, White Papers and Investor Presentations were also reviewed by the SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Gems and Jewelry manufacturers and traders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to gems and jewelry

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as gems and jewelry manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers and policy makers. The report would also aid the stakeholders in identifying which market segments should be targeted over the coming years to strategize investments and capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, the UAE gems and jewelry market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

o Gold

o Diamond in Gold

o Gemstones

o Diamond

o Silver

o Others

• Market, by Distribution Channel:

o Exclusive Showrooms

o Multi Branded Jewelry Showrooms

o Online

• Market, by Sector:

o Organised

o Unorganised

• Market, by Geography:

o Dubai

o Abu Dhabi

o Sharjah

o Others

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in UAE gems & jewelry market.

Voice of Customers Customer Analysis by considering below mentioned parameters- Brand Awareness, Source of Knowledge/Information, Customer Spending Pattern, Factors Influencing Purchase Decision and Factors Influencing Brand Switching.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Channel Partner Analysis

• Detailed list of distributors and dealers across all major regions.

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Table of Content1. Product Inclusions & Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customers

4.1. Brand Recall & Awareness

4.2. Source of Knowledge/Information

4.3. Customer Spending Pattern

4.4. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions

4.5. Factors Influencing Brand Switching

5. UAE Gems and Jewelry Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Gold, Diamond in Gold, Gemstones, Diamond, Silver and Others)

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Exclusive, Multi-Branded & Online)

5.2.3. By Organized vs Unorganized Sector

5.2.4. By Region

5.2.5. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Type

5.3.2. By Region

6. UAE Gold Jewelry Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Application (Investment Vs Personal Use)

6.2.2. By Company

7. UAE Diamond in Gold Jewelry Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Company

8. UAE Gemstones Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Company

9. UAE Diamond Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Company

