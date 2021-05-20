May 2021 Report On Global Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives market covered in Chapter 4:

Ashland

Daubert Chemical Company

Hexcel

Henkel

Dow Corning

Bostik

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Volatile Curing

Water Curing

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Architecture

Packing

Aerospace

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Volatile Curing

1.5.3 Water Curing

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Architecture

1.6.3 Packing

1.6.4 Aerospace

1.7 Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Ashland

4.1.1 Ashland Basic Information

4.1.2 Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Ashland Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Ashland Business Overview

4.2 Daubert Chemical Company

4.2.1 Daubert Chemical Company Basic Information

4.2.2 Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Daubert Chemical Company Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Daubert Chemical Company Business Overview

4.3 Hexcel

4.3.1 Hexcel Basic Information

4.3.2 Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Hexcel Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Hexcel Business Overview

4.4 Henkel

4.4.1 Henkel Basic Information

4.4.2 Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Henkel Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Henkel Business Overview

4.5 Dow Corning

4.5.1 Dow Corning Basic Information

4.5.2 Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Dow Corning Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Dow Corning Business Overview

4.6 Bostik

4.6.1 Bostik Basic Information

4.6.2 Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Bostik Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Bostik Business Overview

5 Global Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Volatile Curing Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Water Curing Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Architecture Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Packing Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Aerospace Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.2.1 North America Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.2 Europe Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.3 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.4 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.2.5 South America Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Forecast (2020-2026)

13.3 Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Forecast by Types (2020-2026)

13.4 Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2026)

13.5 Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market Forecast Under COVID-19

..continued

