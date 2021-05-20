Two-Wheeler Market Size, Industry Share and Forecast

“A research report on Two-Wheeler Market was added by SDKI in its database which discusses the product as well as the scope of its market in detail. The report provides the business clients with an in-depth overview of the market, giving an analysis of the market trends, market size, market value and market growth over the forecast period on a compound as well as on a yearly basis. Further, the market study gives an overview of the industry on the basis of several factors such as the geographical extent, market segmentation, growth drivers and challenges prevalent in the market.

Global two-wheeler market stood at around $ 95 billion in 2018 and is projected to surpass $ 125 billion by 2024. Anticipated growth in the market would be driven by higher fuel efficiency, lower emissions, easy maneuverability and price attractiveness. Moreover, launch of new models, growing number of female drivers and increasing congestion levels are expected to boost sales of two-wheelers across the globe. Increasing number of two-wheeler clubs, rising penetration of Chinese players and growing preference for two-wheeler taxis for mobility would have a positive impact on the market during forecast period.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast global two-wheeler market size.

• To classify and forecast global two-wheeler market based on engine capacity type, vehicle type and region.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global two-wheeler market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global two-wheeler market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global two-wheeler market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players engaged in the manufacturing of two-wheelers.

Some of the major players operating in global two-wheeler market are Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Piaggio & C. S.p.A., TVS Motor Company Limited, Harley Davidson, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and BMW Motorrad.

To perform the study, SDKI conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research. Initially, SDKI prepared an exhaustive list of two-wheeler distributors and dealers operating globally. Subsequently, SDKI conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, SDKI could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. SDKI analyzed product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major two-wheeler companies across the globe.

SDKI calculated global two-wheeler market size using a bottom-up technique, wherein sales volume data of different vehicle types were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. SDKI sourced the data from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Multiple secondary sources such as directories, databases such as ACEM, JAMA, ASEAN, ANDI, company websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by SDKI.

Key Target Audience:

• Two-wheeler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to two-wheelers

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as two-wheeler manufacturers, dealers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years, thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.

Report Scope:

In this report, global two-wheeler market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Vehicle Type:

o Motorcycle

o Scooter/Moped

• Market, by Engine Capacity

o Up to 125cc

o 126-250cc

o 251-500cc

o Above 500cc

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

 China

 Japan

 India

 Indonesia

 Malaysia

 Philippines

 Thailand

 Bangladesh

 Rest of Region

o North America

 United States

 Canada

 Mexico

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Colombia

 Peru

 Ecuador

 Chile

 Venezuela

 Paraguay

 Rest of Region

o Europe

 Italy

 Germany

 France

 United Kingdom

 Spain

 Greece

 Austria

 Belgium

 Poland

 Netherlands

 Czech Republic

 Rest of Region

o Middle East

 Saudi Arabia

 Qatar

 UAE

 Rest of Region

o Africa

 Angola

 South Africa

 Algeria

 Morocco

 Ethiopia

 Tanzania

 Nigeria

 Kenya

 Rest of Region

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global two-wheeler market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, SDKI offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Table of Content1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Moped, and Motorcycle)

4.2.2. By Engine Capacity (Up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 250-500cc, Above 500cc)

4.2.3. By Region

5. Asia-Pacific Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle & Scooter/Moped)

5.2.2. By Engine Capacity

5.2.3. By Country

5.3. Asia-Pacific Two-Wheeler Market Regional Analysis

5.3.1. India Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

5.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.1.2.1. By Vehicle Type

5.3.1.2.2. By Engine Capacity

5.3.1.2.3. By Company

5.3.1.3. India Motorcycle Market Outlook

5.3.1.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.1.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.3.1.3.2. Market Share (2018)

5.3.1.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

5.3.1.3.3. Prominent Models

5.3.1.4. India Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

5.3.1.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.1.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.3.1.4.2. Market Share (2018)

5.3.1.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

5.3.1.4.3. Prominent Models

5.3.1.5. Pricing Analysis

5.3.1.6. Import Tariff

5.3.2. China Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

5.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.2.2.1. By Vehicle Type

5.3.2.2.2. By Engine Capacity

5.3.2.2.3. By Company

5.3.2.3. China Motorcycle Market Outlook

5.3.2.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.2.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.3.2.3.2. Market Share (2018)

5.3.2.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

5.3.2.3.3. Prominent Models

5.3.2.4. China Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

5.3.2.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.2.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.3.2.4.2. Market Share (2018)

5.3.2.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

5.3.2.4.3. Prominent Models

5.3.2.5. Pricing Analysis

5.3.2.6. Import Tariff

5.3.3. Indonesia Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

5.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.3.2.1. By Vehicle Type

5.3.3.2.2. By Engine Capacity

5.3.3.2.3. By Company

5.3.3.3. Indonesia Motorcycle Market Outlook

5.3.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.3.3.3.2. Market Share (2018)

5.3.3.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

5.3.3.3.3. Prominent Models

5.3.3.4. Indonesia Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

5.3.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.3.3.4.2. Market Share (2018)

5.3.3.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

5.3.3.4.3. Prominent Models

5.3.3.5. Pricing Analysis

5.3.3.6. Import Tariff

5.3.4. Thailand Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

5.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.4.2.1. By Vehicle Type

5.3.4.2.2. By Engine Capacity

5.3.4.2.3. By Company

5.3.4.3. Thailand Motorcycle Market Outlook

5.3.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.4.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.3.4.3.2. Market Share (2018)

5.3.4.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

5.3.4.3.3. Prominent Models

5.3.4.4. Thailand Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

5.3.4.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.4.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.3.4.4.2. Market Share (2018)

5.3.4.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

5.3.4.4.3. Prominent Models

5.3.4.5. Pricing Analysis

5.3.4.6. Import Tariff

5.3.5. Philippines Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

5.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.5.2.1. By Vehicle Type

5.3.5.2.2. By Engine Capacity

5.3.5.2.3. By Company

5.3.5.3. Philippines Motorcycle Market Outlook

5.3.5.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.5.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.3.5.3.2. Market Share (2018)

5.3.5.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

5.3.5.3.3. Prominent Models

5.3.5.4. Philippines Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

5.3.5.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.5.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.3.5.4.2. Market Share (2018)

5.3.5.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

5.3.5.4.3. Prominent Models

5.3.5.5. Pricing Analysis

5.3.5.6. Import Tariff

5.3.6. Malaysia Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

5.3.6.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.6.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.3.6.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.6.2.1. By Vehicle Type

5.3.6.2.2. By Engine Capacity

5.3.6.2.3. By Company

5.3.6.3. Malaysia Motorcycle Market Outlook

5.3.6.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.6.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.3.6.3.2. Market Share (2018)

5.3.6.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

5.3.6.3.3. Prominent Models

5.3.6.4. Malaysia Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

5.3.6.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.6.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.3.6.4.2. Market Share (2018)

5.3.6.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

5.3.6.4.3. Prominent Models

5.3.6.5. Pricing Analysis

5.3.6.6. Import Tariff

5.3.7. Bangladesh Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

5.3.7.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.7.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.3.7.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.7.2.1. By Vehicle Type

5.3.7.2.2. By Engine Capacity

5.3.7.2.3. By Company

5.3.7.3. Bangladesh Motorcycle Market Outlook

5.3.7.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.7.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.3.7.3.2. Market Share (2018)

5.3.7.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

5.3.7.3.3. Prominent Models

5.3.7.4. Bangladesh Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

5.3.7.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.7.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.3.7.4.2. Market Share (2018)

5.3.7.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

5.3.7.4.3. Prominent Models

5.3.7.5. Pricing Analysis

5.3.7.6. Import Tariff

5.3.8. Japan Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

5.3.8.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.8.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.3.8.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.8.2.1. By Vehicle Type

5.3.8.2.2. By Engine Capacity

5.3.8.2.3. By Company

5.3.8.3. Japan Motorcycle Market Outlook

5.3.8.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.8.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.3.8.3.2. Market Share (2018)

5.3.8.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

5.3.8.3.3. Prominent Models

5.3.8.4. Japan Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

5.3.8.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.3.8.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.3.8.4.2. Market Share (2018)

5.3.8.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

5.3.8.4.3. Prominent Models

5.3.8.5. Pricing Analysis

5.3.8.6. Import Tariff

6. South America Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle & Scooter/Moped)

6.2.2. By Engine Capacity

6.2.3. By Country

6.3. South America Two-Wheeler Market Regional Analysis

6.3.1. Brazil Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

6.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.1.2.1. By Vehicle Type

6.3.1.2.2. By Engine Capacity

6.3.1.2.3. By Company

6.3.1.3. Brazil Motorcycle Market Outlook

6.3.1.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.1.3.2. Market Share (2018)

6.3.1.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

6.3.1.3.3. Prominent Models

6.3.1.4. Brazil Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

6.3.1.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.1.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.1.4.2. Market Share (2018)

6.3.1.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

6.3.1.4.3. Prominent Models

6.3.1.5. Pricing Analysis

6.3.1.6. Import Tariff

6.3.2. Argentina Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

6.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.2.2.1. By Vehicle Type

6.3.2.2.2. By Engine Capacity

6.3.2.2.3. By Company

6.3.2.3. Argentina Motorcycle Market Outlook

6.3.2.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.2.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.2.3.2. Market Share (2018)

6.3.2.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

6.3.2.3.3. Prominent Models

6.3.2.4. Argentina Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

6.3.2.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.2.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.2.4.2. Market Share (2018)

6.3.2.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

6.3.2.4.3. Prominent Models

6.3.2.5. Pricing Analysis

6.3.2.6. Import Tariff

6.3.3. Colombia Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

6.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.3.2.1. By Vehicle Type

6.3.3.2.2. By Engine Capacity

6.3.3.2.3. By Company

6.3.3.3. Colombia Motorcycle Market Outlook

6.3.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.3.3.2. Market Share (2018)

6.3.3.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

6.3.3.3.3. Prominent Models

6.3.3.4. Colombia Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

6.3.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.3.4.2. Market Share (2018)

6.3.3.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

6.3.3.4.3. Prominent Models

6.3.3.5. Pricing Analysis

6.3.3.6. Import Tariff

6.3.4. Peru Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

6.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.4.2.1. By Vehicle Type

6.3.4.2.2. By Engine Capacity

6.3.4.2.3. By Company

6.3.4.3. Peru Motorcycle Market Outlook

6.3.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.4.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.4.3.2. Market Share (2018)

6.3.4.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

6.3.4.3.3. Prominent Models

6.3.4.4. Peru Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

6.3.4.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.4.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.4.4.2. Market Share (2018)

6.3.4.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

6.3.4.4.3. Prominent Models

6.3.4.5. Pricing Analysis

6.3.4.6. Import Tariff

6.3.5. Ecuador Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

6.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.5.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.5.2.1. By Vehicle Type

6.3.5.2.2. By Engine Capacity

6.3.5.2.3. By Company

6.3.5.3. Ecuador Motorcycle Market Outlook

6.3.5.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.5.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.5.3.2. Market Share (2018)

6.3.5.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

6.3.5.3.3. Prominent Models

6.3.5.4. Ecuador Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

6.3.5.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.5.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.5.4.2. Market Share (2018)

6.3.5.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

6.3.5.4.3. Prominent Models

6.3.5.5. Pricing Analysis

6.3.5.6. Import Tariff

6.3.6. Paraguay Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

6.3.6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.6.2.1. By Vehicle Type

6.3.6.2.2. By Engine Capacity

6.3.6.3. Paraguay Motorcycle Market Outlook

6.3.6.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.6.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.6.3.2. Market Share (2018)

6.3.6.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

6.3.6.4. Paraguay Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

6.3.6.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.6.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.6.4.2. Market Share (2018)

6.3.6.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

6.3.6.5. Pricing Analysis

6.3.6.6. Import Tariff

6.3.7. Chile Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

6.3.7.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.7.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.7.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.7.2.1. By Vehicle Type

6.3.7.2.2. By Engine Capacity

6.3.7.2.3. By Company

6.3.7.3. Chile Motorcycle Market Outlook

6.3.7.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.7.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.7.3.2. Market Share (2018)

6.3.7.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

6.3.7.3.3. Prominent Models

6.3.7.4. Chile Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

6.3.7.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.7.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.7.4.2. Market Share (2018)

6.3.7.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

6.3.7.4.3. Prominent Models

6.3.7.5. Pricing Analysis

6.3.7.6. Import Tariff

6.3.8. Venezuela Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

6.3.8.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.8.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.8.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.8.2.1. By Vehicle Type

6.3.8.2.2. By Engine Capacity

6.3.8.3. Venezuela Motorcycle Market Outlook

6.3.8.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.8.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.8.3.2. Market Share (2018)

6.3.8.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

6.3.8.4. Venezuela Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

6.3.8.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.3.8.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.3.8.4.2. Market Share (2018)

6.3.8.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

6.3.8.5. Pricing Analysis

6.3.8.6. Import Tariff

7. Africa Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle & Scooter/Moped)

7.2.2. By Engine Capacity

7.2.3. By Country

7.3. Africa Two-Wheeler Market Regional Analysis

7.3.1. South Africa Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.1.2.1. By Vehicle Type

7.3.1.2.2. By Engine Capacity

7.3.1.2.3. By Company

7.3.1.3. South Africa Motorcycle Market Outlook

7.3.1.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.1.3.2. Market Share (2018)

7.3.1.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

7.3.1.3.3. Prominent Models

7.3.1.4. South Africa Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

7.3.1.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.1.4.2. Market Share (2018)

7.3.1.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

7.3.1.4.3. Prominent Models

7.3.1.5. Pricing Analysis

7.3.1.6. Import Tariff

7.3.2. Nigeria Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.2.1. By Vehicle Type

7.3.2.2.2. By Engine Capacity

7.3.2.2.3. By Company

7.3.2.3. Nigeria Motorcycle Market Outlook

7.3.2.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.2.3.2. Market Share (2018)

7.3.2.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

7.3.2.3.3. Prominent Models

7.3.2.4. Nigeria Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

7.3.2.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.2.4.2. Market Share (2018)

7.3.2.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

7.3.2.5. Pricing Analysis

7.3.2.6. Import Tariff

7.3.3. Tanzania Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.3.2.1. By Vehicle Type

7.3.3.2.2. By Engine Capacity

7.3.3.2.3. By Company

7.3.3.3. Tanzania Motorcycle Market Outlook

7.3.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.3.3.2. Market Share (2018)

7.3.3.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

7.3.3.3.3. Prominent Models

7.3.3.4. Tanzania Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

7.3.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.3.4.2. Market Share (2018)

7.3.3.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

7.3.3.5. Pricing Analysis

7.3.3.6. Import Tariff

7.3.4. Kenya Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

7.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.4.2.1. By Vehicle Type

7.3.4.2.2. By Engine Capacity

7.3.4.2.3. By Company

7.3.4.3. Kenya Motorcycle Market Outlook

7.3.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.4.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.4.3.2. Market Share (2018)

7.3.4.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

7.3.4.3.3. Prominent Models

7.3.4.4. Kenya Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

7.3.4.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.4.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.4.4.2. Market Share (2018)

7.3.4.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

7.3.4.5. Pricing Analysis

7.3.4.6. Import Tariff

7.3.5. Morocco Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

7.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.5.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.5.2.1. By Vehicle Type

7.3.5.2.2. By Engine Capacity

7.3.5.2.3. By Company

7.3.5.3. Morocco Motorcycle Market Outlook

7.3.5.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.5.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.5.3.2. Market Share (2018)

7.3.5.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

7.3.5.3.3. Prominent Models

7.3.5.4. Morocco Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

7.3.5.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.5.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.5.4.2. Market Share (2018)

7.3.5.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

7.3.5.5. Pricing Analysis

7.3.5.6. Import Tariff

7.3.6. Algeria Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

7.3.6.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.6.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.6.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.6.2.1. By Vehicle Type

7.3.6.2.2. By Engine Capacity

7.3.6.2.3. By Company

7.3.6.3. Algeria Motorcycle Market Outlook

7.3.6.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.6.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.6.3.2. Market Share (2018)

7.3.6.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

7.3.6.3.3. Prominent Models

7.3.6.4. Algeria Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

7.3.6.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.6.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.6.4.2. Market Share (2018)

7.3.6.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

7.3.6.5. Pricing Analysis

7.3.6.6. Import Tariff

7.3.7. Ethiopia Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

7.3.7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.7.2.1. By Vehicle Type

7.3.7.2.2. By Engine Capacity

7.3.7.2.3. By Company

7.3.7.3. Ethiopia Motorcycle Market Outlook

7.3.7.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.7.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.7.3.2. Market Share (2018)

7.3.7.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

7.3.7.3.3. Prominent Models

7.3.7.4. Ethiopia Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

7.3.7.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.7.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.7.4.2. Market Share (2018)

7.3.7.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

7.3.7.5. Pricing Analysis

7.3.7.6. Import Tariff

7.3.8. Angola Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

7.3.8.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.8.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.8.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.8.2.1. By Vehicle Type

7.3.8.2.2. By Engine Capacity

7.3.8.2.3. By Company

7.3.8.3. Angola Motorcycle Market Outlook

7.3.8.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.8.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.8.3.2. Market Share (2018)

7.3.8.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

7.3.8.3.3. Prominent Models

7.3.8.4. Angola Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

7.3.8.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.8.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.8.4.2. Market Share (2018)

7.3.8.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

7.3.8.5. Pricing Analysis

7.3.8.6. Import Tariff

8. Europe Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle & Scooter/Moped)

8.2.2. By Engine Capacity

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. Europe Two-Wheeler Market Regional Analysis

8.3.1. France Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.1.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.3.1.2.2. By Engine Capacity

8.3.1.2.3. By Company

8.3.1.3. France Motorcycle Market Outlook

8.3.1.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.1.3.2. Market Share (2018)

8.3.1.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

8.3.1.3.3. Prominent Models

8.3.1.4. France Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

8.3.1.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.1.4.2. Market Share (2018)

8.3.1.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

8.3.1.4.3. Prominent Models

8.3.1.5. Pricing Analysis

8.3.1.6. Import Tariff

8.3.2. Italy Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.3.2.2.2. By Engine Capacity

8.3.2.2.3. By Company

8.3.2.3. Italy Motorcycle Market Outlook

8.3.2.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.2.3.2. Market Share (2018)

8.3.2.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

8.3.2.3.3. Prominent Models

8.3.2.4. Italy Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

8.3.2.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.2.4.2. Market Share (2018)

8.3.2.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

8.3.2.4.3. Prominent Models

8.3.2.5. Pricing Analysis

8.3.2.6. Import Tariff

8.3.3. Germany Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.3.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.3.3.2.2. By Engine Capacity

8.3.3.2.3. By Company

8.3.3.3. Germany Motorcycle Market Outlook

8.3.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.3.3.2. Market Share (2018)

8.3.3.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

8.3.3.3.3. Prominent Models

8.3.3.4. Germany Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

8.3.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.3.4.2. Market Share (2018)

8.3.3.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

8.3.3.4.3. Prominent Models

8.3.3.5. Pricing Analysis

8.3.3.6. Import Tariff

8.3.4. Spain Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.4.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.3.4.2.2. By Engine Capacity

8.3.4.2.3. By Company

8.3.4.3. Spain Motorcycle Market Outlook

8.3.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.4.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.4.3.2. Market Share (2018)

8.3.4.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

8.3.4.3.3. Prominent Models

8.3.4.4. Spain Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

8.3.4.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.4.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.4.4.2. Market Share (2018)

8.3.4.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

8.3.4.4.3. Prominent Models

8.3.4.5. Pricing Analysis

8.3.4.6. Import Tariff

8.3.5. United Kingdom Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

8.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.5.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.5.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.3.5.2.2. By Engine Capacity

8.3.5.2.3. By Company

8.3.5.3. United Kingdom Motorcycle Market Outlook

8.3.5.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.5.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.5.3.2. Market Share (2018)

8.3.5.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

8.3.5.3.3. Prominent Models

8.3.5.4. United Kingdom Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

8.3.5.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.5.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.5.4.2. Market Share (2018)

8.3.5.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

8.3.5.4.3. Prominent Models

8.3.5.5. Pricing Analysis

8.3.5.6. Import Tariff

8.3.6. Netherlands Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

8.3.6.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.6.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.6.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.6.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.3.6.2.2. By Engine Capacity

8.3.6.2.3. By Company

8.3.6.3. Netherlands Motorcycle Market Outlook

8.3.6.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.6.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.6.3.2. Market Share (2018)

8.3.6.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

8.3.6.3.3. Prominent Models

8.3.6.4. Netherlands Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

8.3.6.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.6.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.6.4.2. Market Share (2018)

8.3.6.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

8.3.6.4.3. Prominent Models

8.3.6.5. Pricing Analysis

8.3.6.6. Import Tariff

8.3.7. Belgium Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

8.3.7.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.7.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.7.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.7.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.3.7.2.2. By Engine Capacity

8.3.7.2.3. By Company

8.3.7.3. Belgium Motorcycle Market Outlook

8.3.7.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.7.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.7.3.2. Market Share (2018)

8.3.7.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

8.3.7.3.2.2. Prominent Models

8.3.7.4. Belgium Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

8.3.7.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.7.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.7.4.2. Market Share (2018)

8.3.7.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

8.3.7.4.3. Prominent Models

8.3.7.5. Pricing Analysis

8.3.7.6. Import Tariff

8.3.8. Austria Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

8.3.8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.8.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.3.8.2.2. By Engine Capacity

8.3.8.2.3. By Company

8.3.8.3. Austria Motorcycle Market Outlook

8.3.8.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.8.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.8.3.2. Market Share (2018)

8.3.8.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

8.3.8.3.3. Prominent Models

8.3.8.4. Austria Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

8.3.8.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.8.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.8.4.2. Market Share (2018)

8.3.8.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

8.3.8.4.3. Prominent Models

8.3.8.5. Pricing Analysis

8.3.8.6. Import Tariff

8.3.9. Greece Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

8.3.9.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.9.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.9.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.9.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.3.9.2.2. By Engine Capacity

8.3.9.2.3. By Company

8.3.9.3. Greece Motorcycle Market Outlook

8.3.9.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.9.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.9.3.2. Market Share (2018)

8.3.9.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

8.3.9.3.3. Prominent Models

8.3.9.4. Greece Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

8.3.9.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.9.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.9.4.2. Market Share (2018)

8.3.9.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

8.3.9.4.3. Prominent Models

8.3.9.5. Pricing Analysis

8.3.9.6. Import Tariff

8.3.10. Poland Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

8.3.10.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.10.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.10.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.10.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.3.10.2.2. By Engine Capacity

8.3.10.2.3. By Company

8.3.10.3. Poland Motorcycle Market Outlook

8.3.10.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.10.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.10.3.2. Market Share (2018)

8.3.10.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

8.3.10.3.3. Prominent Models

8.3.10.4. Poland Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

8.3.10.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.10.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.10.4.2. Market Share (2018)

8.3.10.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

8.3.10.4.3. Prominent Models

8.3.10.5. Pricing Analysis

8.3.10.6. Import Tariff

8.3.11. Czech Republic Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

8.3.11.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.11.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.11.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.11.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.3.11.2.2. By Engine Capacity

8.3.11.2.3. By Company

8.3.11.3. Czech Republic Motorcycle Market Outlook

8.3.11.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.11.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.11.3.2. Market Share (2018)

8.3.11.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

8.3.11.3.3. Prominent Models

8.3.11.4. Czech Republic Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

8.3.11.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.11.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.3.11.4.2. Market Share (2018)

8.3.11.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

8.3.11.4.3. Prominent Models

8.3.11.5. Pricing Analysis

8.3.11.6. Import Tariff

9. North America Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle & Scooter/Moped)

9.2.2. By Engine Capacity

9.2.3. By Country

9.3. North America Two-Wheeler Market Regional Analysis

9.3.1. Mexico Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.1.2.1. By Vehicle Type

9.3.1.2.2. By Engine Capacity

9.3.1.2.3. By Company

9.3.1.3. Mexico Motorcycle Market Outlook

9.3.1.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.1.3.2. Market Share (2018)

9.3.1.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

9.3.1.3.3. Prominent Models

9.3.1.4. Mexico Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

9.3.1.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.1.4.2. Market Share (2018)

9.3.1.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

9.3.1.4.3. Prominent Models

9.3.1.5. Pricing Analysis

9.3.1.6. Import Tariff

9.3.2. United States Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By Vehicle Type

9.3.2.2.2. By Engine Capacity

9.3.2.2.3. By Company

9.3.2.3. United States Motorcycle Market Outlook

9.3.2.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.2.3.2. Market Share (2018)

9.3.2.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

9.3.2.3.3. Prominent Models

9.3.2.4. United States Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

9.3.2.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.2.4.2. Market Share (2018)

9.3.2.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

9.3.2.4.3. Prominent Models

9.3.2.5. Pricing Analysis

9.3.2.6. Import Tariff

9.3.3. Canada Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.3.2.1. By Vehicle Type

9.3.3.2.2. By Engine Capacity

9.3.3.2.3. By Company

9.3.3.3. Canada Motorcycle Market Outlook

9.3.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.3.3.2. Market Share (2018)

9.3.3.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

9.3.3.3.3. Prominent Models

9.3.3.4. Canada Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

9.3.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.3.3.4.2. Market Share (2018)

9.3.3.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

9.3.3.4.3. Prominent Models

9.3.3.5. Pricing Analysis

9.3.3.6. Import Tariff

10. Middle East Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle & Scooter/Moped)

10.2.2. By Engine Capacity

10.2.3. By Country

10.3. Middle East Two-Wheeler Market Regional Analysis

10.3.1. Saudi Arabia Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

10.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.1.2.1. By Vehicle Type

10.3.1.2.2. By Engine Capacity

10.3.1.3. Saudi Arabia Motorcycle Market Outlook

10.3.1.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.1.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.3.1.3.2. Market Share (2018)

10.3.1.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

10.3.1.4. Saudi Arabia Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

10.3.1.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.1.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.3.1.4.2. Market Share (2018)

10.3.1.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

10.3.1.5. Pricing Analysis

10.3.1.6. Import Tariff

10.3.2. UAE Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

10.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.2.2.1. By Vehicle Type

10.3.2.2.2. By Engine Capacity

10.3.2.3. UAE Motorcycle Market Outlook

10.3.2.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.2.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.3.2.3.2. Market Share (2018)

10.3.2.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

10.3.2.4. UAE Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

10.3.2.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.2.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.3.2.4.2. Market Share (2018)

10.3.2.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

10.3.2.5. Pricing Analysis

10.3.2.6. Import Tariff

10.3.3. Qatar Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

10.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.3.2.1. By Vehicle Type

10.3.3.2.2. By Engine Capacity

10.3.3.3. UAE Motorcycle Market Outlook

10.3.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.3.3.3.2. Market Share (2018)

10.3.3.3.2.1. By Engine Capacity

10.3.3.4. UAE Scooter/Moped Market Outlook

10.3.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.3.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.3.3.4.2. Market Share (2018)

10.3.3.4.2.1. By Engine Capacity

10.3.3.5. Pricing Analysis

10.3.3.6. Import Tariff

11. Market Trends & Developments

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

12.2. Bajaj Auto Ltd.

12.3. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

12.4. Piaggio & C. S.p.A.

12.5. TVS Motor Company Limited

12.6. Harley Davidson

12.7. Suzuki Motor Corporation

12.8. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

12.9. Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

12.10. BMW Motorrad

13. Strategic Recommendations

