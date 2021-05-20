Digital Holography Market Size Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities Till 2025

The market for digital holography is expected to register a CAGR of 16% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

– Over the years, there has been a significant increase in the demand for the sensing of multidimensional information, including 3D space, state of polarization, refractive index, and lightwave, including coherent anti-stroke (CARS), Raman scattering, second harmonic generation (SHG), among others, for its applications across various industries, leveraging the ability of holography to capture the multidimensional images and light waves with single-shot exposure of the monochrome sensor, which eventually has led to the adoption of digital harmony with the coordination of developments in electronic devices and signal theory.

– For instance, leveraging the advancements with respect to the improvement of high-speed cameras and its application to digital signal processing help medical technicians capture the 3D dynamics of multiple living microbiological organisms at a frame rate of over 10,000 fp.

– Digital holography has been particularly successful in applications such as microscopy as it works well for analysis of living cells, unlike the conventional microscope which is considered as a difficult subject to analyze the living cells as imaging is soft and lacks natural color contrast, while with DH it is possible to record refractive-index different and cellular components as it relying on electronically captured digital data that is processed in real-time to creating a 3D model and avoid the time-consuming photographic process. This application has led to the adaptation of DH in the research and medical sector.

– Also, with the advent of holographic display devices that use light refraction to develop 3D images that can be viewed without using any special glasses making them highly desirable for application, such as augmented reality, medicine, and additionally these display device enable users to control and interact with a holographic display through mobile devices, as it is operable to receive input from the registered mobile users further elevates the growth of the market.

– However, with the higher upfront cause of hardware components, such as CCD cameras, the complexity of computational acquisition and reconstruction of hologram restraints the growth of the market.

Key Market Trends

Digital Holographic Displays to Hold the Significant Share in The Market

– The ineffaceable properties of digital holograph make it ideal to accompany 3D holographic imaging to the holographic display as it provides highly realistic images with a broad perspective to an arbitrary number of audiences with motion parallax ensured both vertically and horizontally with particular focus to the depth.

– As with the recent advancements in the screenless display technologies, including Visual Image Display, Retinal Display, Synaptic Interface, and the shortfall of space on scene based displays provides it an opportunity to leverage further the ability of the holographic display to exhibit 3D images with enhanced attention to depth.

– As with the advent of the computer-aided system such as tomographic X-ray, scanning has initiated the adoption of medical imaging modalities added with the ability of technology to collect the data over three-dimensional volume and the ability of the digital computer to convert the data into useful combined the approach of digital holograph displays to visualize the reconstructed volume data further leverages the adoption of holographic displays.

– Also, according to research conducted by RSNA, Radiology in February 2020, to find the correlation of chest CT imaging and RT-PCR testing in Coronavirus disease based on 1,014 patient data found that 88% had a positive chest CT scan, thereby suggesting that chest CT imaging could be used as a primary tool for detection of COVID-19, which indirectly may positively impact the adoption of holographic displays.

– Additionally, besides generating attention the 3D images captured, the holographic display help brands to establish communication with a bystander in mere second unlike other forms of marketing, which involve placing physical object or artifact inside the display, the holographic display provides means to digitally overlay, such as special features, key features in visual that catches users attention that fosters its growth in the commercial industry.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Significant Growth

– Asia-Pacific is expected to present a remunerative market for the organizations that leverage holographic technology, as numerous use cases have already emerged that further irradiate the potential of digital holography for real-world applications.

– As the region is home for developing economies, such as India and Bangladesh, digital holography helps organizations enhance their reach and profitability by ensuring the reduction of design cost and planning for disasters with 3D infrastructure imaging as it seamlessly integrates the digital and real-world.

– For instance, India’s current Prime Minister Narendra Modi has leveraged the hologram technology to address several rallies to campaign for the general election to be India’s prime minister throughout the country at the same time.

– Additionally, countries, such as China and Japan, have pioneering consumer electronics and automotive sectors and have aligned their supply and demand to keep up with the latest technologies as the markets in these regions have witnessed significant growth.

Competitive Landscape

The digital holography market is moderately fragmented and consists of several significant players due to similar portfolio offerings, accounting as the threat of substitutes. The vendors are continuously are investing in R&D to bring more product lines into real-life applications and enhancing the product line and leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives as a competitive advantage to expand their customer base further and gain market share.

– April 2019 – RealView Imaging Ltd announced that the cardiologists and cardiac surgeon at Toronto General Hospital’ Peter Munk Cardiac Center performed the first live medical operation using the company’ real-time holographic imaging HOLOSCOPE-i, which provides realistic 3D in-air holograms that allow surgeons to perform minimally invasive procedures.

