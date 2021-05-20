Signal Generator Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends , Future Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

The signal generator market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.34% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025). There was a considerable rise in the investments and R&D activities carried out in various sectors, including healthcare, telecommunications, and aerospace and defense, which have led to the introduction of sophisticated and technologically advanced equipment owing to the growth of the signal generator market.

– Radiofrequency signal generators, one of the segments analyzed in the study, have the potential to grow. They are used for testing receivers, test systems, and components in a variety of applications, such as industrial, mechanical, and telecommunications. Radiofrequency (RF) signal generators range from a few kHz to 6 GHz.

– Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) is one of the latest and emerging technologies (IEEE 802.11ad) that works on the bandwidth of 60GHz and delivers up to 7 Gbit/s (20 times faster than IEEE 802.11n standard connection). The development in this market will also increase the speed and applications for the market studied as it uses an arbitrary waveform generator for the creation of complex modulated wideband signals.

– The impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 on the market is expected to be significant in the short-run as well as in the long-run. Given that most key component suppliers of 5G base stations are located in Hubei (whose capital is Wuhan), the pandemic’s impact on the communications industry is likely to have severe repercussions for the development of 5G infrastructure and the rollout of 5G services which will indirectly have a negative effect on signal generators market.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-85880

Key Market Trends

Telecommunications Industry is Expected to Register Highest Growth

– The telecommunications sector is ever-evolving, but more importantly, it is a sector where the absolute figure of end-users is enormous. It requires constant monitoring and testing to ensure that everything is working as is. Therefore, there exists an increasing demand for testing and development processes, which, in turn, contribute to the growing demand for signal generators in the market.

– Huge adoption rates of smartphones and other modules have exceedingly increased data traffic. Data traffic and the number of data centers are expanding due to the surging bandwidth consumption for a broad variety of applications and services, resulting in increased data handling.

– Mobile operators are continuously upgrading the quality of their services by monitoring and controlling the output power transmitted and analyzing as well as interpreting them with the help of excellent sources. With LTE-A standard becoming a norm, sufficing consumers’ demand, ensuring greater coverage, and providing quality services is the prime focus of firms in this sector.

– On the other hand, given the pandemic’s influence on the global economy, which in turn sees weakened consumer confidence and demand for end-devices, deferred 5G infrastructure construction and constricted smartphone replacement demand will lead to a slowdown in 5G smartphone sales in 2020 impacting the growth of signal generator market.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth for the signal generator market. The increase is due to the surging demand of signal generators, especially in nations, like China, India, and South Korea.

– The growing LTE adoption in Asia-Pacific is also driving the market’s growth. Operators in the region added 656 million new LTE subscriptions in the twelve months at the end of Q1 2018, representing a 46% growth rate. Asia-Pacific now accounts for 65% of all LTE subscriptions worldwide.

– There is an increasing demand for signal generators among automotive and electronics manufacturers, which helps the market to expand across the region. It has resulted in companies investing in the development of various signal generators keeping in mind the varied application of the product. However, the reluctance to invest in new technologies and the exorbitant price of the technology are significant barriers for this market.

Competitive Landscape

The signal generators market is fragmented. Mostly, increased R&D efforts, new technologies, and increased adoption of signal generators provide lucrative opportunities in the spectrum analyzer market. Overall, the competitive rivalry among the existing competitors is high.

– July 2019 – Rohde & Schwarz extended the frequency range of its industry-leading R&S SMA100B RF and microwave signal generator up to 67 GHz. The analog microwave signal generator R&S SMA100B now provides microwave signals up to 67 GHz with industry-leading RF performance. In over range operation, it even provides signals up to 72 GHz. The R&S SMA100B generates signals with the lowest single-sideband phase noise and the highest output power with extremely low harmonics at the same time.

– February 2019 – Keysight Technologies Launched its First Integrated Dual Channel 44 GHz Vector Signal Generator with 2 GHz Bandwidth. The generator addresses the most demanding wideband millimeter-wave (mmWave) applications for 5G and satellite communications by decreasing test set-up complexity and reducing path losses introduced in over-the-air (OTA) test environments.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Request For Full Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-85880

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Increased Adoption of Electronic Devices

4.4.2 Modern Communication Systems

4.4.3 Increasing Demand for Arbitrary Waveform Generators

4.5 Market Restraints

4.5.1 Intense Competition Causing Pricing Pressure

4.5.2 High Import Duty and Taxes on Imported Raw Materials

4.6 Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 General Purpose Signal Generator

5.1.1.1 RF Signal Generator

5.1.1.2 Microwave Signal Generator

5.1.1.3 Arbitrary Waveform Generator

5.1.2 Special Purpose Signal Generator

5.1.2.1 Video Signal Generator

5.1.2.2 Audio Signal Generator

5.1.2.3 Pitch Generator

5.1.3 Function Generator

5.1.3.1 Analog Function Generator

5.1.3.2 Digital Function Generator

5.1.3.3 Sweep Function Generator

5.2 Technology

5.2.1 2G

5.2.1.1 Global System For Mobile Phones (GSM)

5.2.1.2 Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA)

5.2.2 3G

5.2.2.1 Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA)

5.2.2.2 Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA2000)

5.2.3 5G – 4G

5.2.3.1 3GPP Long Term Evolution (LTE)

5.2.3.2 Wimax

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Designing

5.3.2 Testing

5.3.3 Manufacturing

5.3.4 Troubleshooting

5.3.5 Repairing

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 End-user Industry

5.4.1 Telecommunication

5.4.2 Aerospace and Defense

5.4.3 Automotive

5.4.4 Electronics Manufacturing

5.4.5 Healthcare

5.4.6 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle-East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Keysight Technologies Inc.

6.1.2 Rohde & Schwarz Gmbh & Co. Kg

6.1.3 National Instruments Corporation

6.1.4 Anritsu Corporation

6.1.5 Tektronix Inc.

6.1.6 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

6.1.7 B&K Precision Corporation

6.1.8 Keithley Instruments Inc.

6.1.9 Fluke Corporation

6.1.10 Stanford Research Systems

6.1.11 Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd

6.1.12 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Request For Full Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-85880

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Hina Miyazu

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

recommendation engine market

lecture capture systems market

scale out nas market

multichannel order management market

messaging security market

foldable smartphone market

print equipment market

collision sensors market

smart plug market

webcams market

managed application services market

recreation services market

inventory tags market