Revenue Assurance Market Revenue, Industry Growing Demand, Size, Share, Business Opportunities, Top Companies, Regional Outlook Till 2025

The Revenue Assurance Market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) is expected to register a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period, 2020-2025.The major factors driving the growth of the revenue assurance market include the rise of the subscription economy, rising number of mobile and internet users, adoption of advanced technologies such as RPA, Big Data, AI, and IoT.Also the rising awareness about the severe consequences of revenue leakages on an organization’s overall profitability is driving the revenue assurance market across the globe.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-85877

– As large scale telecom service providers have significant CAPEX and IT infrastructure investment capabilities, there is large scale adoption of revenue assurance solutions.These solutions are expected to increase the market share for on-premises deployment mode of revenue assurance market.

– With the growing demand for revenue assurance solutions like planning and consulting, implementation and customization, support and maintenance, and managed services to enhance the revenue assurance portfolio of the services providers by offering customers with value creation, operational flexibility, and competitive advantage is driving the growth of the market.Owing to this, the services portfolio is expected to increase due to the market’s dependency on human-interaction for development and growth.

– The growing market competition where several vendors present companies with intensely competitive environment that requires innovations and technological developments at a steady pace to gain competitive edge in the market and to further expand the consumer base in saturated markets to manage the rapidly rising consumer base in developing markets. These scenarios tend to boost the growth of this market as companies become more vulnerable to revenue leakage.

– The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the worldwide reaction to it has compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate.The restructuring of companies is setting up great opportunities for the revenue assurance market to grow globally.

Key Market Trends

Cloud Deployment is Expected to Drive the Market Growth

– The cloud-based segment is forecast to show significant growth during the forecast period due to the flexibility and scalability offered by these solutions. The cloud-based delivery model makes the software extremely flexible regarding scalability (pay-as-you-go storage utilization).

– The demand for simplified and consolidated storage resources to reduce cost and enhance workflow, by eliminating departmental silos of clinical information is causing the rise in cloud deployment. Moreover, the storage and server power for the organization is hosted off-premise. The cloud vendor provides all the off-premise system support resources which serves as a driver for on cloud deployment.

– Although on-premise revenue assurance solutions are being extensively used, cloud-based software adoption is expected to have higher growth rate, owing to its cost-effectiveness, low software maintenance, easy accessibility, and less spending on infrastructure and wide range of applications.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-85877

Asia-Pacific to Register Highest Market Growth

– The Asia-Pacifc market is expected to witness growth at the fastest pace as the region is driven by the increased demand for cloud-based services from small and mid-sized companies in the region. Additionally,the flourishing telecom sector in Asia Pacific would also boost the revenue assurance market in the region over the report’s forecast period.

– With the growing notable investments in new technologies, such as 5G and virtualization of networks in the region is fuelling the growth of the market in the region.

– The rise in subscription-based data, presence of major revenue assurance vendors, and enhanced telecom network infrastructure are other major factors that influence the adoption of the revenue assurance solutions in the region. Moreover, the increasing number of telecom subscribers and smart devices are adding to the growth of the market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The Revenue Assurance Market appears to be quite fragmented owing to the presence of some major regional as well as international companies. In order to serve the market in a better way, the market players are mainly aiming at finding out new avenues in order to reduce fraud and revenue leakages. The players are increasingly focusing on differentiating their product offerings to sustain the competitive market environment. Some of the key developments in the area are:

– May 2018 – Amdocs supported Safaricom’s launch of new digital services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience.As Safaricom proactively protect against revenue leakage and optimize revenue while keeping operational costs at a minimum.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Request For Full Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-85877

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Complex Business Environment and Practices

4.2.2 Rising Need to Adhere to Numerous Revenue Streams

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Economic slowdown and currency fluctuations

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis​

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis​

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Revenue Assurance Market

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Component

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Services

5.2 Deployment Mode

5.2.1 Cloud

5.2.2 On Premises

5.3 End-User

5.3.1 Telecom

5.3.2 Utilities

5.3.3 BFSI

5.3.4 Hospitality

5.3.5 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amdocs Corporation

6.1.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

6.1.3 Araxxe Inc.

6.1.4 Cartesian

6.1.5 Adapt IT Holdings Limited

6.1.6 eClerx

6.1.7 Subex Limited

6.1.8 TransUnion

6.1.9 TATA Consultancy Services Limited

6.1.10 Profit Insight LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Request For Full Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-85877

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Hina Miyazu

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

engineering services market

advertising services market

forestry equipment market

managed testing services market

video managed services market

trade surveillance systems market

legal analytics market

container monitoring market

sms firewall market

enterprise key management market

penetration testing market

cloud billing market

cognitive radio market

content analytics market