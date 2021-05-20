Optical Encryption Market Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Sales, Profits and Regional Analysis

The optical encryption market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1%, during the forecast period, (2020-2025).

– Owing to the growth of internet devices and thereby the volume of data generated over the course of years, data security has become not just a single feature but rather an increasingly important set of technologies to safeguard the data that is sent across both private and public network.

– The effective security of the network relies on multiple layers of defense and not just at the core and edge of the network but also along the network path, while most the organization focus much of security at user and application end is essential to protect the in-flight data as it travels across the network

– Although traditional in-flight data encryption solutions have been around for a while yet they suffered a number of challenges to cope with current network infrastructure such as increased latency, delay in management, hardware compatibility thereby adding up to the complexity in maintaining the network.

– Also, with the increase of in-flight data to be carried at longer distances across waves including 10G, 40G, 100G, among others has initiated the adoption of optical encryption to protect high-capacity that is be traveled across countries. For instance, In January 2020, BGN Technology, a transfer company of the Ben-Gurion University of Negev introduced all-optical stealth encryption technology that claimed to be significantly more secure and private for the network transmission of the data center and cloud computing. The solution is said to employ the phase mask that enables it to change the phase of each wavelength.

– Furthermore, with the industry-wide adoption of cloud computing application for hosting, processing and data storage has led an increase in the frequency of sensitive data transferred across the network added costs associated with data loss, increase of data breaches fosters the growth of the market. For instance, The year 2019 accounted for some of the breaches from major players in various industries including Zynga, Facebook, Adobe Creative Cloud, Capital One Financial Corporation and have reported as much as a leak of 218 million data records.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-85823

– Additionally, Industry 4.0 initiatives such as smart city intiatioas, IoT adoption and with the increasing dependency of organizations including data center, miltary on the internet network and with the frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks are on the rise further elevates the growth the market

Key Market Trends

Layer 1 Encryption is expected to witness high market growth

– The fiber optic communication infrastructure was considered to be highly secured than traditional copper infrastructure as it did not radiate and allowed more resilient tapping but as the recent trend cyber-attacks over the years have shown that even fiber optics cables are vulnerable for the attackers to tap in.

– To counter such attacks organizations including financial, government institutions, service providers, and data centers have shown particular interest in increasing security of data over OTN links, additionally, few industries have made instances such as confidentially, authentication and integrity of data mandatory

– The encryption of data at Layer 1 with Optical Transport Network ( OTN) provides the network operators the option to secure traffic in OTN efficiently and flexibly without it affecting the service performance

– Securing the optical layer with OTN encryption helps companies deliver maximum deployment which can be rolled into other existing L1 transport network and service models and provide the means to support new network architectures and, revenue-generating services.

– Furthermore, encrypting traffic at the OTN layer enables scalability and flexibility to offer the G.709 standard that is encryption from 1.25Gb/s to 100Gb/s and after multiplexing allows 100G OTN signals. This allows the network providers to offer bulk encryption service models such as pay-as-you-grow services and additionally helps the end-users to start small and grow their lines as per the needs and thereby minimizing the barrier of adoption of the market and hence foster the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific is Estimated to Grow the Fastest among all Regions

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a prominent share of the market owing to the extent of networks such as 5G, telecom, consumer electronics, data centers and smart city initiatives in China, Malaysia, Thailand, India, and other developing countries in the region.

– Despite the recent outbreak of COVID-19, China has maintained its position as a 5G wireless network leader as it has installed 160,000 5G stations spread across more than 50 cities as telecom vendors aim to expand their standalone 5G coverage and capacity, Both the 5G networks and big data center installments remain the core elements of country’ digital infrastructure.

– Also, emerging countries in the region such as India leveraging its IT industry is on the urge to install public cloud-based data centers. As India is home for large private-sector employers, have widely adopted data centers added to it the requirement for faster and secure transfer of data propels the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of players, like Nokia Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Cisco Sytems Inc, and other giants, which play a vital role in upscaling the security of enterprises leading the orientation of the market to a highly competitive environment.

– April 2020 – Ciena Corporation announced that Tasmanian Network Pty Limited has selected Ciena’s coherent optical solution to address the rising bandwidth needs from the IoT, data center and 5G services so as to serve its end-user across the states with mission-critical tasks. The company’ Wavelogic Ai coherent optical solution is said to provide TasNetwork’ 42-24 enhanced capacity and efficiency in the network.

– May 2019 – ADVA announced that Colt Technology Services has selected the company to deploy ADVA FSP 150 with ConnectGuard security technology in order to provide it the Ethernet Line Encryption service. The solution provides end-to-end data protection for low-latency and high-speed performance up to 10Gbit/s and enables enterprises with sensitive data against security threats.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Request For Full Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-85823

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on the Industry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Encryption

5.1.1 Layer1

5.1.2 Layer 2

5.1.3 Layer 3

5.2 Data Rate

5.2.1 Less 10G

5.2.2 10G-40G

5.2.3 40G-100G

5.2.4 Greater than 10G

5.3 End-user Vertical

5.3.1 Datacenter & cloud

5.3.2 BFSI

5.3.3 Government & Defence

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Energy and utilities

5.3.6 Retail & E-commerce

5.3.7 Other End-user Verticals

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 India

5.4.3.2 China

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 United Arab Eminates

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Nokia Corporation

6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc

6.1.3 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

6.1.4 Broadcom Inc

6.1.5 Juniper Networks, Inc.

6.1.6 Ciena Corporation

6.1.7 ECI Telecom Ltd

6.1.8 Microsemi Corporation

6.1.9 ADVA

6.1.10 Arista Networks

6.1.11 Acacia Communications

6.1.12 Thales E-Security

6.2 Investment Analysis

Request For Full Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-85823

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Hina Miyazu

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

it staffing market

application gateway market

system of insights market

autonomous data platform market

system integrators market

photosensitive semiconductor device market

law enforcement software market

africa small cell market

covid 19 safety and prevention products market

robotics industry market

distributed temperature sensing market

digital experience platform market

enterprise wlan market

automotive ethernet market