Infrastructure Monitoring Market Report and Future Opportunity Assessment, Size, Share Forecast to 2025

The Infrastructure Monitoring Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.66% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the growing use of advanced sensor technologies, declining cost of sensors and increasing capital investments for structural health monitoring in order to ensure better maintenance of critical infratsructure across end user industries.

– The growing demand for predictive maintenance in order to reduce life cycle maintenance costs is one of the major drivers of this industry. MEMS inertial sensors are extensively used predictive condition monitoring of buildings, production systems and even vehicles. This has been further augmented by the emergence of IoT and advanced anaytics that are contiinually improving the functionslity of such systems.

– IBM Corporation in Feb 2019 announced a new portfolio of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that team AI and advanced analytics to help asset-intensive organizations, like the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), to improve maintenance strategies.

– Moreover, the ability to remotely monitor critical infrastructure using smart sensors has led to the proliferation of the market. This is extremely helpful in end user segments like Mining where structural monitoring using smart sensors enables companies to save money and lives. Inertial sensors from First Sensor that have the capability to achieve resolutions of 10 µg or 0.0005° (2 arc seconds) are extensively used for remote monitoring of buildings, bridges and wind turbines.

– The market is expected to be affected by the recent outbreak of the Covid19 pandemic. The slowing down of economy is expected to reduce expenditure on infrastructure and thereby reducing growth figures for the market in a post-corona economy. However, the companies are expected to invest on their IT systems to develop remote monitoring capabilities in order to avoid similar situation in the future. This is expected to act as a big stimulues for the market in the medium to longer run.

Key Market Trends

Energy Sector is Expected to Account for a Large Share of the Market

– The remote maintenance benefits that Structurl Health Monitoring Systems offer are extremely beneficial for both onshore and offshore systems in this sector.In a wind turbine, for instance, central data modules are being increasingly used to transmit data pertaining to structural conditions. The introduction of cloud solutions has enabled this structural health monitoring data to be continually collected and evaluated for predictive maintenance.Most wind farm operators leverage SCADA data for remote monitoring and management.

– Moreover, Structural Health Monitoring solutions have led to huge cost savings through early detection thereby facilitating higher investment in future predictive maintenance solutions. Duke Energy deployed Schneider Electric’s Avantis PRiSM technology to save USD 7.5m through early crack detection in a turbine rotor. This has ensured prevention of cost over-runs through asset optimisation and maintenance.

– The non – invasisve structural monitoring remains extremely critical to Nuclear Energy Sector, which by design supports such technologies. The sensors in nuclear reactors are installed during concrete casting or by inserting them into holes that are drilled into the existing structures.

– In the next four years, more than 67 nuclear reactors in the world are estimated to reach an age of over 40 years of the operational period. As nuclear power plants age, the importance of maintenance increases and this is expected to create market opportunities for the market studied.

Asia – Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market

– The rapid expansion of the end user industries that have major avenues for application of structural health monitoring systeems are leading to the expansion of the market. For instance, according to the World Nuclear Association, China and India have planned 43 and 14 nuclear reactors respectively by May 2019. Thus, the need for maintenance of those power plants will also increase which in return will create a market for structural monitoring.

– Further, China has approximately 500 smart city pilot projects, the highest in the world, covering big and small cities. The Chinese Government expects an investment of USD 74bn of public and private investment in these cities by 2020.The development of smart infrastructure is expected to open up new avenues for structural monitoring systems.

– Additionally, growth of end user sections like Mining that is one of the major areas of application for the monitoring systems is also expected to propel growth. China for instance produces majority of the rare earth metals of the world.With more than 50% of the top 40 mining companies in the globe present in the region, Mining is expected to emerge as one of the major areas of application for integrated drives during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the structural health monitoring systems remains fragmented with several several small and medium sized players operatin in the market. Evolving needs of end user segments are driving introduction of new sensors and platforms that support structural health monitoring. Some of the recent developments of the market are as follows:-

– July 2019 – Structural Monitoring Systems and Boeing have recently penned a deal for acquisitions of products and services. According to the company, the deal is expected to aid the ongoing commercial advancement of the CVM sensor technology. CVM offers a novel method for real-time monitoring of crack initiation and propagation

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 End – User Segments like Energy and Civil Infrastructure will Drive Growth

4.2.2 Introduction of Advanced Sensor Technologies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Implementation and Deployment

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology (Qualitative)

5.1.1 Wired

5.1.2 Wireless

5.2 Offering

5.2.1 Hardware

5.2.2 Software

5.2.3 Services

5.3 End-User Industry

5.3.1 Mining

5.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

5.3.3 Civil Infrastructure

5.3.4 Energy

5.3.5 Other End-user Industries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 National Instruments Corporation

6.1.2 Campbell Scientific, Inc. Company

6.1.3 Pure Technologies Ltd. Company (Xylem Inc.)

6.1.4 Structural Monitoring Systems plc

6.1.5 Acellent Technologies, Inc.

6.1.6 Geocomp Corporation

6.1.7 Geokon Inc.

6.1.8 SISGEO SRL

6.1.9 AVT Reliability Company (AES Engineering Ltd.)

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Request For Full Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-85774

