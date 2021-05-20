May 2021 Report on Global Metformin Hydrochloride Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Metformin Hydrochloride Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Metformin Hydrochloride market covered in Chapter 4:

USV Private Limited

Shijiazhuang Polee Pharmaceutical

Harman Finochem

Wanbury

Taj API

FARMHISPANIA GROUP

TEVA

Aarti Drugs

Bristol-Mayers Squibb

Merck Sante

Keyuan Pharmaceutical

Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical

Vistin Pharma

CR Double-Crane

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Metformin Hydrochloride market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Metformin HCL

Metformin DC

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Metformin Hydrochloride market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets

Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Metformin Hydrochloride Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Metformin HCL

1.5.3 Metformin DC

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Metformin Hydrochloride Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets

1.6.3 Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets

1.7 Metformin Hydrochloride Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Metformin Hydrochloride Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Metformin Hydrochloride Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Metformin Hydrochloride Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Metformin Hydrochloride

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Metformin Hydrochloride

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Metformin Hydrochloride Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 USV Private Limited

4.1.1 USV Private Limited Basic Information

4.1.2 Metformin Hydrochloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 USV Private Limited Metformin Hydrochloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 USV Private Limited Business Overview

4.2 Shijiazhuang Polee Pharmaceutical

4.2.1 Shijiazhuang Polee Pharmaceutical Basic Information

4.2.2 Metformin Hydrochloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Shijiazhuang Polee Pharmaceutical Metformin Hydrochloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Shijiazhuang Polee Pharmaceutical Business Overview

4.3 Harman Finochem

4.3.1 Harman Finochem Basic Information

4.3.2 Metformin Hydrochloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Harman Finochem Metformin Hydrochloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Harman Finochem Business Overview

4.4 Wanbury

4.4.1 Wanbury Basic Information

4.4.2 Metformin Hydrochloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Wanbury Metformin Hydrochloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Wanbury Business Overview

4.5 Taj API

4.5.1 Taj API Basic Information

4.5.2 Metformin Hydrochloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Taj API Metformin Hydrochloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Taj API Business Overview

4.6 FARMHISPANIA GROUP

4.6.1 FARMHISPANIA GROUP Basic Information

4.6.2 Metformin Hydrochloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 FARMHISPANIA GROUP Metformin Hydrochloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 FARMHISPANIA GROUP Business Overview

4.7 TEVA

4.7.1 TEVA Basic Information

4.7.2 Metformin Hydrochloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 TEVA Metformin Hydrochloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 TEVA Business Overview

4.8 Aarti Drugs

4.8.1 Aarti Drugs Basic Information

4.8.2 Metformin Hydrochloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Aarti Drugs Metformin Hydrochloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Aarti Drugs Business Overview

4.9 Bristol-Mayers Squibb

4.9.1 Bristol-Mayers Squibb Basic Information

4.9.2 Metformin Hydrochloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Bristol-Mayers Squibb Metformin Hydrochloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Bristol-Mayers Squibb Business Overview

4.10 Merck Sante

4.10.1 Merck Sante Basic Information

4.10.2 Metformin Hydrochloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Merck Sante Metformin Hydrochloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Merck Sante Business Overview

4.11 Keyuan Pharmaceutical

4.11.1 Keyuan Pharmaceutical Basic Information

4.11.2 Metformin Hydrochloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Keyuan Pharmaceutical Metformin Hydrochloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Keyuan Pharmaceutical Business Overview

4.12 Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical

4.12.1 Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical Basic Information

4.12.2 Metformin Hydrochloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical Metformin Hydrochloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical Business Overview

4.13 Vistin Pharma

4.13.1 Vistin Pharma Basic Information

4.13.2 Metformin Hydrochloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Vistin Pharma Metformin Hydrochloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Vistin Pharma Business Overview

4.14 CR Double-Crane

4.14.1 CR Double-Crane Basic Information

4.14.2 Metformin Hydrochloride Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 CR Double-Crane Metformin Hydrochloride Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 CR Double-Crane Business Overview

5 Global Metformin Hydrochloride Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Metformin Hydrochloride Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Metformin Hydrochloride Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Metformin Hydrochloride Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Metformin Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Metformin Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Metformin Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Metformin Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Metformin Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Metformin Hydrochloride Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Metformin Hydrochloride Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Metformin Hydrochloride Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Metformin Hydrochloride Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Metformin Hydrochloride Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Metformin Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Metformin Hydrochloride Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Metformin Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Metformin Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Metformin Hydrochloride Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Metformin Hydrochloride Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Metformin Hydrochloride Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Metformin Hydrochloride Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Metformin Hydrochloride Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Metformin Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Metformin Hydrochloride Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Metformin Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Metformin Hydrochloride Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Metformin Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Metformin Hydrochloride Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Metformin Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Metformin Hydrochloride Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Metformin Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Metformin Hydrochloride Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Metformin Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Metformin Hydrochloride Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Metformin Hydrochloride Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Metformin Hydrochloride Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Metformin Hydrochloride Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Metformin Hydrochloride Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Metformin Hydrochloride Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Metformin Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Metformin Hydrochloride Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Metformin Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Metformin Hydrochloride Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Metformin Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Metformin Hydrochloride Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Metformin Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Metformin Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Metformin Hydrochloride Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Metformin Hydrochloride Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Metformin Hydrochloride Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Metformin Hydrochloride Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Metformin Hydrochloride Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metformin Hydrochloride Sales by Countries (

..…continued.

