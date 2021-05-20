May 2021 Report on Global Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Cobalt-based Superalloys Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Cobalt-based Superalloys market covered in Chapter 4:

Western Australian Specialty Alloys

Alcoa

Hitachi Metals MMC Superalloy

Haynes International

TI Metals

Central Iron&Steel Research Institute

High Performance Alloys

Shanghai Baoyu

Ross&Catherall

AVIC

VDM Metals

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Cobalt-based Superalloys market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Chrome Oxide

Aluminum Powder

Lime

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Cobalt-based Superalloys market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Aerospace

Medical

Industrial

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Chrome Oxide

1.5.3 Aluminum Powder

1.5.4 Lime

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Aerospace

1.6.3 Medical

1.6.4 Industrial

1.6.5 Automotive

1.6.6 Oil & Gas

1.6.7 Others

1.7 Cobalt-based Superalloys Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Cobalt-based Superalloys Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Cobalt-based Superalloys Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Cobalt-based Superalloys Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Cobalt-based Superalloys

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Cobalt-based Superalloys

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Cobalt-based Superalloys Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Western Australian Specialty Alloys

4.1.1 Western Australian Specialty Alloys Basic Information

4.1.2 Cobalt-based Superalloys Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Western Australian Specialty Alloys Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Western Australian Specialty Alloys Business Overview

4.2 Alcoa

4.2.1 Alcoa Basic Information

4.2.2 Cobalt-based Superalloys Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Alcoa Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Alcoa Business Overview

4.3 Hitachi Metals MMC Superalloy

4.3.1 Hitachi Metals MMC Superalloy Basic Information

4.3.2 Cobalt-based Superalloys Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Hitachi Metals MMC Superalloy Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Hitachi Metals MMC Superalloy Business Overview

4.4 Haynes International

4.4.1 Haynes International Basic Information

4.4.2 Cobalt-based Superalloys Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Haynes International Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Haynes International Business Overview

4.5 TI Metals

4.5.1 TI Metals Basic Information

4.5.2 Cobalt-based Superalloys Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 TI Metals Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 TI Metals Business Overview

4.6 Central Iron&Steel Research Institute

4.6.1 Central Iron&Steel Research Institute Basic Information

4.6.2 Cobalt-based Superalloys Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Central Iron&Steel Research Institute Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Central Iron&Steel Research Institute Business Overview

4.7 High Performance Alloys

4.7.1 High Performance Alloys Basic Information

4.7.2 Cobalt-based Superalloys Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 High Performance Alloys Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 High Performance Alloys Business Overview

4.8 Shanghai Baoyu

4.8.1 Shanghai Baoyu Basic Information

4.8.2 Cobalt-based Superalloys Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Shanghai Baoyu Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Shanghai Baoyu Business Overview

4.9 Ross&Catherall

4.9.1 Ross&Catherall Basic Information

4.9.2 Cobalt-based Superalloys Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Ross&Catherall Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Ross&Catherall Business Overview

4.10 AVIC

4.10.1 AVIC Basic Information

4.10.2 Cobalt-based Superalloys Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 AVIC Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 AVIC Business Overview

4.11 VDM Metals

4.11.1 VDM Metals Basic Information

4.11.2 Cobalt-based Superalloys Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 VDM Metals Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 VDM Metals Business Overview

5 Global Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Cobalt-based Superalloys Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Cobalt-based Superalloys Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Cobalt-based Superalloys Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cobalt-based Superalloys Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cobalt-based Superalloys Revenue by Countries (2015-202

..…continued.

