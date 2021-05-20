May 2021 Report on Global Jewellery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Jewellery Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Jewellery market covered in Chapter 4:

Zhaoyi Xintiandi Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Ming Jewelry

TSL Jewellery

Lao Feng Xiang

ChowTaiSeng

Damiani

Cartier

Tiffany & Co.

ChowSangSang

Lao Miao Jewellery

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery

Qeelin

HEFANG Jewelry

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Jewellery market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Gold

Diamond

Platinum

Gems

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Jewellery market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Necklaces

Rings

Bracelets

Earrings

Brooches

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Jewellery Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Gold

1.5.3 Diamond

1.5.4 Platinum

1.5.5 Gems

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Jewellery Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Necklaces

1.6.3 Rings

1.6.4 Bracelets

1.6.5 Earrings

1.6.6 Brooches

1.6.7 Others

1.7 Jewellery Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Jewellery Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Jewellery Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Jewellery Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Jewellery

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Jewellery

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Jewellery Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Zhaoyi Xintiandi Co., Ltd.

4.1.1 Zhaoyi Xintiandi Co., Ltd. Basic Information

4.1.2 Jewellery Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Zhaoyi Xintiandi Co., Ltd. Jewellery Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Zhaoyi Xintiandi Co., Ltd. Business Overview

4.2 Zhejiang Ming Jewelry

4.2.1 Zhejiang Ming Jewelry Basic Information

4.2.2 Jewellery Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Zhejiang Ming Jewelry Jewellery Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Zhejiang Ming Jewelry Business Overview

4.3 TSL Jewellery

4.3.1 TSL Jewellery Basic Information

4.3.2 Jewellery Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 TSL Jewellery Jewellery Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 TSL Jewellery Business Overview

4.4 Lao Feng Xiang

4.4.1 Lao Feng Xiang Basic Information

4.4.2 Jewellery Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Lao Feng Xiang Jewellery Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Lao Feng Xiang Business Overview

4.5 ChowTaiSeng

4.5.1 ChowTaiSeng Basic Information

4.5.2 Jewellery Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 ChowTaiSeng Jewellery Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 ChowTaiSeng Business Overview

4.6 Damiani

4.6.1 Damiani Basic Information

4.6.2 Jewellery Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Damiani Jewellery Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Damiani Business Overview

4.7 Cartier

4.7.1 Cartier Basic Information

4.7.2 Jewellery Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Cartier Jewellery Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Cartier Business Overview

4.8 Tiffany & Co.

4.8.1 Tiffany & Co. Basic Information

4.8.2 Jewellery Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Tiffany & Co. Jewellery Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Tiffany & Co. Business Overview

4.9 ChowSangSang

4.9.1 ChowSangSang Basic Information

4.9.2 Jewellery Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 ChowSangSang Jewellery Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 ChowSangSang Business Overview

4.10 Lao Miao Jewellery

4.10.1 Lao Miao Jewellery Basic Information

4.10.2 Jewellery Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Lao Miao Jewellery Jewellery Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Lao Miao Jewellery Business Overview

4.11 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery

4.11.1 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Basic Information

4.11.2 Jewellery Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Jewellery Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Business Overview

4.12 Qeelin

4.12.1 Qeelin Basic Information

4.12.2 Jewellery Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Qeelin Jewellery Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Qeelin Business Overview

4.13 HEFANG Jewelry

4.13.1 HEFANG Jewelry Basic Information

4.13.2 Jewellery Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 HEFANG Jewelry Jewellery Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 HEFANG Jewelry Business Overview

5 Global Jewellery Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Jewellery Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Jewellery Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Jewellery Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Jewellery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Jewellery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Jewellery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Jewellery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Jewellery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Jewellery Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Jewellery Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Jewellery Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Jewellery Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Jewellery Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Jewellery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Jewellery Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Jewellery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Jewellery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Jewellery Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Jewellery Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Jewellery Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Jewellery Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Jewellery Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Jewellery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Jewellery Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Jewellery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Jewellery Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Jewellery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Jewellery Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Jewellery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Jewellery Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Jewellery Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Jewellery Market Under COVID-19

..…continued.

