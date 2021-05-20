May 2021 Report on Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) market covered in Chapter 4:

RESOPAL

Royale Touche

Wilsonart

Formica Group

Merino

Duropal

Tafisa

OMNOVA Solutions

Greenlam

Kronospan

Panolam Industries

ASD

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Horizontal

Vertical

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Residential

Commercial Building

Transportation

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Horizontal

1.5.3 Vertical

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Residential

1.6.3 Commercial Building

1.6.4 Transportation

1.7 Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 RESOPAL

4.1.1 RESOPAL Basic Information

4.1.2 Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 RESOPAL Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 RESOPAL Business Overview

4.2 Royale Touche

4.2.1 Royale Touche Basic Information

4.2.2 Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Royale Touche Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Royale Touche Business Overview

4.3 Wilsonart

4.3.1 Wilsonart Basic Information

4.3.2 Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Wilsonart Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Wilsonart Business Overview

4.4 Formica Group

4.4.1 Formica Group Basic Information

4.4.2 Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Formica Group Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Formica Group Business Overview

4.5 Merino

4.5.1 Merino Basic Information

4.5.2 Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Merino Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Merino Business Overview

4.6 Duropal

4.6.1 Duropal Basic Information

4.6.2 Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Duropal Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Duropal Business Overview

4.7 Tafisa

4.7.1 Tafisa Basic Information

4.7.2 Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Tafisa Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Tafisa Business Overview

4.8 OMNOVA Solutions

4.8.1 OMNOVA Solutions Basic Information

4.8.2 Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 OMNOVA Solutions Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 OMNOVA Solutions Business Overview

4.9 Greenlam

4.9.1 Greenlam Basic Information

4.9.2 Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Greenlam Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Greenlam Business Overview

4.10 Kronospan

4.10.1 Kronospan Basic Information

4.10.2 Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Kronospan Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Kronospan Business Overview

4.11 Panolam Industries

4.11.1 Panolam Industries Basic Information

4.11.2 Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Panolam Industries Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Panolam Industries Business Overview

4.12 ASD

4.12.1 ASD Basic Information

4.12.2 Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 ASD Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 ASD Business Overview

4.13 Formica Group

4.13.1 Formica Group Basic Information

4.13.2 Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Formica Group Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Formica Group Business Overview

5 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Horizontal Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Vertical Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Residential Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Commercial Building Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Transportation Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

13.1 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2026)

13.2 Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL)

..…continued.

