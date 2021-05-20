May 2021 Report on Global  Anthocyanins Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends for 2020 to 2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Anthocyanins Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Anthocyanins market covered in Chapter 4:
D.D. Williamson & Co., Inc
Naturex S.A.
Sensient Technologies Corp.
Synthite Industries Ltd
FMC Corporation
Symrise A.G.
GNT Group
Archer Daniels Midlands Co.
Kalsec Inc.
CHR Hansen A/S
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Anthocyanins market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Cyanidin
Malvidin
Delphinidin
Peonidin
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Anthocyanins market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceutical Products
Personal Care Products
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Anthocyanins Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Cyanidin
1.5.3 Malvidin
1.5.4 Delphinidin
1.5.5 Peonidin
1.5.6 Others
….. continued
