Market Overview

The global MRI system market size is projected to reach USD 11725.9 million by the end of 2026. Technological intervention has played a huge role in the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Strength (Less than 1.5 T, 1.5 T & More than 1.5 T), By Application (Musculoskeletal, Neurology, Cardiology, Body Imaging), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025,” the market was worth USD 7165.6 million in 2017 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

Magnetic resonance imaging is a method that is used to take images inside of your body. IT makes use of magnets and radio waves that are processed on a computerized system. They are normally used in medical procedures for diagnosis of several diseases and locate several medical conditions inside the body. The high investment in the integration of technological concepts in MRI systems has allowed images of the highest accuracy and quality. The ability of MRI systems to diagnose severe medical conditions will lead to a wider product adoption in the coming years. The increasing adoption of MRI systems will subsequently contribute to the growth of the overall market in the foreseeable future. The presence of several large scale companies will emerge in favor of market growth.

Increasing Regulatory Approvals Will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of regulatory approvals for products introduced by major companies will bode well for the market in the coming years. The increasing demand for these products is consequential to the increasing prevalence of severe diseases. The increasing awareness regarding early prevention and detection of serious diseases will also fuel the demand for the product in the coming years. In September 2018, Koninklijke Philips NV. announced the launch of Ambition X 1.5T MRI, an advanced MRI system. The company announced that it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for this product. The company also stated that it has received a CE Mark for the product. Koninklijke’s latest product approval will not just benefit the company but will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Product Adoption Will Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant region in the coming years. The increasing adoption of MRI systems for diagnosis of severe diseases will contribute to the growth of the regional market. As of 2019, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 3159.5 million and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market in North America and Europe will also witness considerable growth owing to the increasing investment in technological intervention.

Industry Developments:

March 2018: Siemens Healthineers announced the launch of 1.5T Magnetom Sola MRI scanner, at the European Congress of Radiology, 2018, held in Vienna, Austria

March 2018: Philips announced the launch of a new 3T MRI scanner Ingenia Elition 3.0T at European Congress of Radiology 2018 held in Vienna, Austria.

