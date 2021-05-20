May 2021 Report on Global Wood Pulp Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Wood Pulp Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Wood Pulp market covered in Chapter 4:

Canfor

Domtar

Ence

Suzano

Mercer

Metsa Fibre

UMP

Sun Paper

Sappi

Yongfeng

ARAUCO

RGE

Fibria

West Fraser

Yueyang

Stora Enso

APP

CMPC

Cenibra

Huatai

Resolute

Ilim

IP

Oji Paper

Sodra Cell

SCA

Nippon Paper

Chenming

Eldorado

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Wood Pulp market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Bleached Pulp

Unbleached Pulp

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Wood Pulp market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Printing and Writing Paper

Tissue Paper

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Wood Pulp Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Bleached Pulp

1.5.3 Unbleached Pulp

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Wood Pulp Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Printing and Writing Paper

1.6.3 Tissue Paper

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Wood Pulp Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Wood Pulp Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Wood Pulp Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Wood Pulp Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Wood Pulp

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Wood Pulp

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Wood Pulp Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Canfor

4.1.1 Canfor Basic Information

4.1.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Canfor Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Canfor Business Overview

4.2 Domtar

4.2.1 Domtar Basic Information

4.2.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Domtar Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Domtar Business Overview

4.3 Ence

4.3.1 Ence Basic Information

4.3.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Ence Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Ence Business Overview

4.4 Suzano

4.4.1 Suzano Basic Information

4.4.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Suzano Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Suzano Business Overview

4.5 Mercer

4.5.1 Mercer Basic Information

4.5.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Mercer Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Mercer Business Overview

4.6 Metsa Fibre

4.6.1 Metsa Fibre Basic Information

4.6.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Metsa Fibre Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Metsa Fibre Business Overview

4.7 UMP

4.7.1 UMP Basic Information

4.7.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 UMP Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 UMP Business Overview

4.8 Sun Paper

4.8.1 Sun Paper Basic Information

4.8.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Sun Paper Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Sun Paper Business Overview

4.9 Sappi

4.9.1 Sappi Basic Information

4.9.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Sappi Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Sappi Business Overview

4.10 Yongfeng

4.10.1 Yongfeng Basic Information

4.10.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Yongfeng Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Yongfeng Business Overview

4.11 ARAUCO

4.11.1 ARAUCO Basic Information

4.11.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 ARAUCO Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 ARAUCO Business Overview

4.12 RGE

4.12.1 RGE Basic Information

4.12.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 RGE Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 RGE Business Overview

4.13 Fibria

4.13.1 Fibria Basic Information

4.13.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Fibria Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Fibria Business Overview

4.14 West Fraser

4.14.1 West Fraser Basic Information

4.14.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 West Fraser Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 West Fraser Business Overview

4.15 Yueyang

4.15.1 Yueyang Basic Information

4.15.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Yueyang Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Yueyang Business Overview

4.16 Stora Enso

4.16.1 Stora Enso Basic Information

4.16.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Stora Enso Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Stora Enso Business Overview

4.17 APP

4.17.1 APP Basic Information

4.17.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 APP Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 APP Business Overview

4.18 CMPC

4.18.1 CMPC Basic Information

4.18.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 CMPC Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 CMPC Business Overview

4.19 Cenibra

4.19.1 Cenibra Basic Information

4.19.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Cenibra Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Cenibra Business Overview

4.20 Huatai

4.20.1 Huatai Basic Information

4.20.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 Huatai Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 Huatai Business Overview

4.21 Resolute

4.21.1 Resolute Basic Information

4.21.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.21.3 Resolute Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.21.4 Resolute Business Overview

4.22 Ilim

4.22.1 Ilim Basic Information

4.22.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.22.3 Ilim Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.22.4 Ilim Business Overview

4.23 IP

4.23.1 IP Basic Information

4.23.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.23.3 IP Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.23.4 IP Business Overview

4.24 Oji Paper

4.24.1 Oji Paper Basic Information

4.24.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.24.3 Oji Paper Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.24.4 Oji Paper Business Overview

4.25 Sodra Cell

4.25.1 Sodra Cell Basic Information

4.25.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.25.3 Sodra Cell Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.25.4 Sodra Cell Business Overview

4.26 SCA

4.26.1 SCA Basic Information

4.26.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.26.3 SCA Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.26.4 SCA Business Overview

4.27 Nippon Paper

4.27.1 Nippon Paper Basic Information

4.27.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.27.3 Nippon Paper Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.27.4 Nippon Paper Business Overview

4.28 Chenming

4.28.1 Chenming Basic Information

4.28.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.28.3 Chenming Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.28.4 Chenming Business Overview

4.29 Eldorado

4.29.1 Eldorado Basic Information

4.29.2 Wood Pulp Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.29.3 Eldorado Wood Pulp Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.29.4 Eldorado Business Overview

5 Global Wood Pulp Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Wood Pulp Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Wood Pulp Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Wood Pulp Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Wood Pulp Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Wood Pulp Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Wood Pulp Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Wood Pulp Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Wood Pulp Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Wood Pulp Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Wood Pulp Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Wood Pulp Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Wood Pulp Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Wood Pulp Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Wood Pulp Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Wood Pulp Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Wood Pulp Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Wood Pulp Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Wood Pulp Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Wood Pulp Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Wood Pulp Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Wood Pulp Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Wood Pulp Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wood Pulp Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wood Pulp Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Wood Pulp Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Wood Pulp Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Wood Pulp Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Wood Pulp Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Wood Pulp Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Wood Pulp Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Wood Pulp Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Wood Pulp Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wood Pulp Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wood Pulp Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Wood Pulp Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Wood Pulp Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Wood Pulp Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Wood Pulp Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Wood Pulp Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Wood Pulp Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Wood Pulp Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Wood Pulp Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

11 Global Wood Pulp Market Segment by Types

11.1 Global Wood Pulp Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.1 Global Wood Pulp Sales and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.1.2 Global Wood Pulp Revenue and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

11.2 Bleached Pulp Sales and Price (2015-2020)

11.3 Unbleached Pulp Sales and Price (2015-2020)

12 Global Wood Pulp Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global Wood Pulp Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global Wood Pulp Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global Wood Pulp Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Printing and Writing Paper Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Tissue Paper Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

13 Wood Pulp Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

..…continued.

