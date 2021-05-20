May 2021 Report on Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Adhesive & Sealant Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Adhesive & Sealant market covered in Chapter 4:
Avery Dennison Corporation
Buhnen GmbH & Co. KG
Beardow Adams
UniSeal, Inc.
Ashland
Sashco, Inc.
The Reynolds Company
Wacker Chemie AG
AdCo (UK) Ltd
CHEMENCE
Arkema Group (Bostik SA)
Sika AG
TESA SE – A Beiersdorf Company
The Soudal Group
RPM International Inc.
Yokohama Industries Americas Inc.
Artimelt AG
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Adhesive & Sealant market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Silicone
Polyurethane
Acrylic
Polyvinyl Acetate
Other Product Types
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Adhesive & Sealant market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Building and Construction
Paper, Board, and Packaging
Transportation
Woodworking and Joinery
Footwear and Leather
Healthcare
Electrical and Electronics
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Silicone
1.5.3 Polyurethane
1.5.4 Acrylic
1.5.5 Polyvinyl Acetate
1.5.6 Other Product Types
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Building and Construction
1.6.3 Paper, Board, and Packaging
1.6.4 Transportation
1.6.5 Woodworking and Joinery
1.6.6 Footwear and Leather
1.6.7 Healthcare
1.6.8 Electrical and Electronics
1.6.9 Others
1.7 Adhesive & Sealant Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Adhesive & Sealant Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
..…continued.
