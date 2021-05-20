May 2021 Report on Global Chromatography Column Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Chromatography Column Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Chromatography Column market covered in Chapter 4:

ChiralTech

Bio-Rad

Agela Technologies

Grace Discovery Sciences

J & K Scientific

Agilent

Hamilton

Beckman Coulter

MAC-MOD

Applied Biosystems

Advanced Chromatography Technologies

Biotage

Kromasil

PerkinElmer

Life Technologies

Eksigent

Imtakt

ES Industries

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Chromatography Column market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Gas chromatography column

Liquid chromatography column

Ion exchange chromatography column

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Chromatography Column market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Enterprise

School

Research Institutions

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Chromatography Column Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Gas chromatography column

1.5.3 Liquid chromatography column

1.5.4 Ion exchange chromatography column

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Chromatography Column Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Enterprise

1.6.3 School

1.6.4 Research Institutions

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Chromatography Column Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Chromatography Column Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Chromatography Column Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Chromatography Column Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Chromatography Column

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Chromatography Column

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Chromatography Column Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 ChiralTech

4.1.1 ChiralTech Basic Information

4.1.2 Chromatography Column Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 ChiralTech Chromatography Column Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 ChiralTech Business Overview

4.2 Bio-Rad

4.2.1 Bio-Rad Basic Information

4.2.2 Chromatography Column Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Bio-Rad Chromatography Column Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Bio-Rad Business Overview

4.3 Agela Technologies

..…continued.

