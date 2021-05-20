Vitamin B12 Market Analysis, Impact of COVID-19 , Revenues and Regional Outlook | Forecast to 2027

Global “Vitamin B12 Market“ 2021 research report gives Advancement strategies and plans are talked about just as assembling procedures and cost structures are likewise examined. Vitamin B12 Market Report states import/send out utilization, organic market Figures, cost, value, income and gross edges. This report also studies the global Vitamin B12 market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Vitamin B12 in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The Global Vitamin B12 market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Vitamin B12 Market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyses their Vitamin B12 manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Market Segmentation:

Globally, the vitamin B12 market can be categorized among the dosage form, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. Among the segmentation of dosage form, the market can be categorized into syrups, injection, tablets, powder, and nasal sprays. Based on the segmentation of route of administration the market is divided in to oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, and nasal. On the basis of distribution channel the market is categorized into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.

Geographically, the vitamin B12 market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Key Players Covered:

Some of the major companies that are present in the vitamin B12 market are Mylan N.V, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratory, Daiicho Sankyo Company, Apotheca Inc., American Regent Inc., and others

Key Insights

Key Industry Trends

Key Industry Developments – Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Epidemiology of Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Key Region

Overview of Regulatory Scenario – Key Country/Region

COVID-19 Impact on Vitamin B12 Market

Regional Analysis:

Based on segmentation of geography, the vitamin B12 market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North American region is expected to rule the global vitamin B12 market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Higher awareness regarding vitamin deficiency, higher sedentary lifestyle, and increased availability of different vitamin supplements are some factors that influence the growth of the market in the region. Europe is estimated secure the second dominating position in the market owed to higher in takeoff vitamin supplements in the region combined with improved healthcare facilities that provide affordable multivitamins to the public. Higher population of vegetarians in countries such as India is estimated to bolster the prevalence of vitamin deficiency and increase the dependency on supplements in the Asia-Pacific region. The market in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to capture lower share in the global vitamin B12 market owing to lower awareness regarding vitamin deficiency in the regions.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/vitamin-b12-market-104816

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations travel bans and quarantines restaurants closed all indoor events restricted over forty countries state of emergency declared massive slowing of the IT Spending market volatility falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

Vitamin B12 Market Industry Developments

In July 2019, the U.S FDA granted supplemental drug approval for CaloMist (cyanocobalamin nasal spray) manufactured by Par Pharmaceutical, New York.

In February 2019, The U.S FDA issued warning letter to DK Vitamins, for falsely claiming that the vitamin B12 supplements marketed on their website is approved by the U.S FDA.

In December 2019, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), issued a letter lifting the ban on manufacturing of methycobalamin in the state of Gujarat, India

Market Segmentation:

By Dosage Form

Syrups

Injection

Tablets

Powder

Nasal Spray

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Nasal

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

