May 2021 Report On Global Protective & Marine Coatings Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Protective & Marine Coatings Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Protective & Marine Coatings market covered in Chapter 4:

Hempel A/S

3M Co.,

BASF SE

Jotun A/S

Kansai Paints Co., Ltd

The Dow Chemical Company

Axalta Coating System Ltd.

Royal DSM N.V.

Ashland Inc.

Nippon Paints Co. Ltd.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Diamond Vogel Paints

RPM International, Inc.

Sono-Tek Corporation

Clariant International Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

AkzoNobel N.V.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Solvay S.A.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Protective & Marine Coatings market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Epoxy, Polyurethane

Acrylic

Alkyd

Polyester

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Protective & Marine Coatings market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Marine

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Construction

Energy & Power

Transportation

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Protective & Marine Coatings Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Epoxy, Polyurethane

1.5.3 Acrylic

1.5.4 Alkyd

1.5.5 Polyester

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Protective & Marine Coatings Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Marine

1.6.3 Oil & Gas

1.6.4 Industrial

1.6.5 Construction

1.6.6 Energy & Power

1.6.7 Transportation

1.6.8 Others

1.7 Protective & Marine Coatings Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Protective & Marine Coatings Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Protective & Marine Coatings Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Protective & Marine Coatings Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Protective & Marine Coatings

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Protective & Marine Coatings

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Protective & Marine Coatings Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Hempel A/S

4.1.1 Hempel A/S Basic Information

4.1.2 Protective & Marine Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Hempel A/S Protective & Marine Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Hempel A/S Business Overview

4.2 3M Co.,

4.2.1 3M Co., Basic Information

4.2.2 Protective & Marine Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 3M Co., Protective & Marine Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 3M Co., Business Overview

4.3 BASF SE

4.3.1 BASF SE Basic Information

4.3.2 Protective & Marine Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 BASF SE Protective & Marine Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 BASF SE Business Overview

4.4 Jotun A/S

4.4.1 Jotun A/S Basic Information

4.4.2 Protective & Marine Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Jotun A/S Protective & Marine Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Jotun A/S Business Overview

4.5 Kansai Paints Co., Ltd

4.5.1 Kansai Paints Co., Ltd Basic Information

4.5.2 Protective & Marine Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Kansai Paints Co., Ltd Protective & Marine Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Kansai Paints Co., Ltd Business Overview

4.6 The Dow Chemical Company

4.6.1 The Dow Chemical Company Basic Information

4.6.2 Protective & Marine Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 The Dow Chemical Company Protective & Marine Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 The Dow Chemical Company Business Overview

4.7 Axalta Coating System Ltd.

4.7.1 Axalta Coating System Ltd. Basic Information

4.7.2 Protective & Marine Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Axalta Coating System Ltd. Protective & Marine Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Axalta Coating System Ltd. Business Overview

4.8 Royal DSM N.V.

4.8.1 Royal DSM N.V. Basic Information

4.8.2 Protective & Marine Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Royal DSM N.V. Protective & Marine Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Royal DSM N.V. Business Overview

4.9 Ashland Inc.

4.9.1 Ashland Inc. Basic Information

4.9.2 Protective & Marine Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Ashland Inc. Protective & Marine Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Ashland Inc. Business Overview

4.10 Nippon Paints Co. Ltd.

4.10.1 Nippon Paints Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.10.2 Protective & Marine Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Nippon Paints Co. Ltd. Protective & Marine Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Nippon Paints Co. Ltd. Business Overview

4.11 The Sherwin-Williams Company

4.11.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company Basic Information

4.11.2 Protective & Marine Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company Protective & Marine Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company Business Overview

4.12 Diamond Vogel Paints

4.12.1 Diamond Vogel Paints Basic Information

4.12.2 Protective & Marine Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Diamond Vogel Paints Protective & Marine Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Diamond Vogel Paints Business Overview

4.13 RPM International, Inc.

4.13.1 RPM International, Inc. Basic Information

4.13.2 Protective & Marine Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 RPM International, Inc. Protective & Marine Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 RPM International, Inc. Business Overview

4.14 Sono-Tek Corporation

4.14.1 Sono-Tek Corporation Basic Information

4.14.2 Protective & Marine Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Sono-Tek Corporation Protective & Marine Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Sono-Tek Corporation Business Overview

4.15 Clariant International Ltd.

4.15.1 Clariant International Ltd. Basic Information

4.15.2 Protective & Marine Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Clariant International Ltd. Protective & Marine Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Clariant International Ltd. Business Overview

4.16 Wacker Chemie AG

4.16.1 Wacker Chemie AG Basic Information

4.16.2 Protective & Marine Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Wacker Chemie AG Protective & Marine Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Wacker Chemie AG Business Overview

4.17 AkzoNobel N.V.

4.17.1 AkzoNobel N.V. Basic Information

4.17.2 Protective & Marine Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 AkzoNobel N.V. Protective & Marine Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 AkzoNobel N.V. Business Overview

4.18 PPG Industries, Inc.

4.18.1 PPG Industries, Inc. Basic Information

4.18.2 Protective & Marine Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 PPG Industries, Inc. Protective & Marine Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 PPG Industries, Inc. Business Overview

4.19 Solvay S.A.

4.19.1 Solvay S.A. Basic Information

4.19.2 Protective & Marine Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Solvay S.A. Protective & Marine Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Solvay S.A. Business Overview

5 Global Protective & Marine Coatings Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Protective & Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Protective & Marine Coatings Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Protective & Marine Coatings Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Protective & Marine Coatings Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Protective & Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Protective & Marine Coatings Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Protective & Marine Coatings Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Protective & Marine Coatings Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Protective & Marine Coatings Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Protective & Marine Coatings Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Protective & Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Protective & Marine Coatings Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Protective & Marine Coatings Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Protective & Marine Coatings Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Protective & Marine Coatings Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Protective & Marine Coatings Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Protective & Marine Coatings Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Protective & Marine Coatings Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Protective & Marine Coatings Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Protective & Marine Coatings Market Under COVID-19

8 Asia-Pacific Protective & Marine Coatings Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 Asia-Pacific Protective & Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.1.1 Asia-Pacific Protective & Marine Coatings Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Asia-Pacific Protective & Marine Coatings Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific Protective & Marine Coatings Market Under COVID-19

8.2 China Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.2.1 China Protective & Marine Coatings Market Under COVID-19

8.3 Japan Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3.1 Japan Protective & Marine Coatings Market Under COVID-19

8.4 South Korea Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4.1 South Korea Protective & Marine Coatings Market Under COVID-19

8.5 Australia Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 India Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6.1 India Protective & Marine Coatings Market Under COVID-19

8.7 Southeast Asia Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7.1 Southeast Asia Protective & Marine Coatings Market Under COVID-19

9 Middle East and Africa Protective & Marine Coatings Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Protective & Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Protective & Marine Coatings Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Protective & Marine Coatings Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa Protective & Marine Coatings Market Under COVID-19

9.2 Saudi Arabia Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 Nigeria Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 South Africa Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 South America Protective & Marine Coatings Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 South America Protective & Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.1.1 South America Protective & Marine Coatings Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.2 South America Protective & Marine Coatings Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.1.3 South America Protective & Marine Coatings Market Under COVID-19

10.2 Brazil Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.2.1 Brazil Protective & Marine Coatings Market Under COVID-19

10.3 Argentina Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 Columbia Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Chile Protective & Marine Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

..continued

