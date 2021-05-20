May 2021 Report on Global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) market covered in Chapter 4:

Shell

Sasol

Eastman Chemical

Dow Chemical

Mitsui Chemicals

Exxon Mobil

BASF

LG Chem

RPA Process

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Indirect hydration

Direct hydration

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Daily necessities

Laboratory studies

Medicine

Industrial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Indirect hydration

1.5.3 Direct hydration

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Daily necessities

1.6.3 Laboratory studies

1.6.4 Medicine

1.6.5 Industrial

1.7 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0)

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0)

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Shell

4.1.1 Shell Basic Information

4.1.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Shell Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Shell Business Overview

4.2 Sasol

4.2.1 Sasol Basic Information

4.2.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Sasol Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Sasol Business Overview

4.3 Eastman Chemical

4.3.1 Eastman Chemical Basic Information

4.3.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Eastman Chemical Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Eastman Chemical Business Overview

4.4 Dow Chemical

4.4.1 Dow Chemical Basic Information

4.4.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Dow Chemical Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Dow Chemical Business Overview

4.5 Mitsui Chemicals

4.5.1 Mitsui Chemicals Basic Information

4.5.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Mitsui Chemicals Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Mitsui Chemicals Business Overview

4.6 Exxon Mobil

4.6.1 Exxon Mobil Basic Information

4.6.2 Isopropanol (Cas 67-63-0) Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Exxon Mobil Isopropanol (Cas 6

..…continued.

