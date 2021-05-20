Echocardiography Market Analysis, Impact of COVID-19 , Revenues and Regional Outlook | Forecast to 2027

Global “Echocardiography Market” 2021 research report gives Advancement strategies and plans are talked about just as assembling procedures and cost structures are likewise examined. Echocardiography Market Report states import/send out utilization, organic market Figures, cost, value, income and gross edges. This report also studies the global Echocardiography market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Echocardiography in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Market Segmentation:

By device type, the global echocardiography market is segmented into cart/trolley-based and handheld/portable. Based on test type, the global market is classified as transthoracic echocardiography, transoesophageal echocardiography, stress echocardiography, and others (fetal and intracardiac). The market is segmented into 2D, 3D & 4D, and Doppler imaging based on technology. The market is classified as hospitals, diagnostic/cardiology centers, ambulatory surgery centre/home care, and others based on end-user.

From a geographical standpoint, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players Covered:

The major companies in the global echocardiography market report includes General Electric Company, Boston Scientific, Siemens Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Absolute Medical Services, Inc., Telemed Medical Systems, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Esaote S.P.A., Chison Medical Imaging Co., Ltd., The Bracco Group, and other prominent players.

Key Insights

New Product Launch

Overview of Trends in the Global Market

Snapshot of Technological Advancements in the Echocardiography Market

Prevalence of Key Diseases – For Key Regions/Countries

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Echocardiography Market

Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Regional Analysis:

The global echocardiography market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2019, owing to a higher prevalence of heart disorders in the U.S. For instance, according to the American Heart Association (AHA), heart diseases are the leading cause of death in the U.S. This has led to an increase in patient visits at the nearby hospital or clinics, leading to the region’s echocardiography market’s growth. Moreover, the launch of sophisticated devices is another factor contributing to the growth of the market. Europe held the second position in the global market due to the regular CE approvals and increasing adoption of the region’s products contributing to growth. Additionally, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the increased cardiovascular disease patient pool in the region and higher penetration of the advanced devices in the region. Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are likely to experience a slower growth in the market owing to lesser adoption and awareness of the advanced devices in the region.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/echocardiography-market-105044

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations travel bans and quarantines restaurants closed all indoor events restricted over forty countries state of emergency declared massive slowing of the IT Spending market volatility falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

Segmentation

Echocardiography Industry Developments

In July 2020, Hologic announced the launch of SuperSonic MACH 40, a cart-based ultrasound system. The system is likely to increase the efficiency and accuracy of the test.

In September 2019, Butterfly, a technology health company in U.K announced the launch of new ultrasound technology that turns a smartphone into ultrasound machine.

Market Segmentation:

By Device Type

Cart/Trolley-based

Handheld/Portable

By Test Type

Transthoracic Echocardiography

Transoesophageal Echocardiography

Stress Echocardiography

Others (Fetal and Intracardiac)

By Technology

2D

3D and 4D

Doppler Imaging

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Diagnostic/Cardiology Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Center/Home Care

Others (Research Institutes)

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa) What is the scope of the report? This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

