May 2021 Report on Global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) market covered in Chapter 4:
Mitsubishi Chemical
BASF
Zhejiang Realsun
Shandong Synmiway Chemical Group
LyondellBasell
Nanjing Jinlong
Taizhou Yanling
Ashland
Dupont
Puyang MYJ
Eastman
Binzhou Yuneng
Puyang Guangming
Shandong Qingyun Changxin
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Electronic Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Industrial Grade
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Electronic Materials
Pharmaceuticals
Paints and Coatings
Petrochemical Processing
Pesticide
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Electronic Grade
1.5.3 Pharmaceutical Grade
1.5.4 Industrial Grade
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Electronic Materials
1.6.3 Pharmaceuticals
1.6.4 Paints and Coatings
1.6.5 Petrochemical Processing
1.6.6 Pesticide
1.6.7 Others
1.7 N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP)
3.2.3 Labor Cost of N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP)
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical
4.1.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Basic Information
4.1.2 N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Mitsubishi Chemical N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Business Overview
4.2 BASF
4.2.1 BASF Basic Information
4.2.2 N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 BASF N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 BASF Business Overview
4.3 Zhejiang Realsun
4.3.1 Zhejiang Realsun Basic Information
4.3.2 N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Zhejiang Realsun N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NMP) Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Zhejiang Realsun Business Overview
4.4 Shandong Synmiway Chemical Group
4.4.1 Shandong Synmiway Chemical Group Bas
..…continued.
