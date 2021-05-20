May 2021 Report on Global PBT Plastic Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the PBT Plastic Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global PBT Plastic market covered in Chapter 4:

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Dubay Polymer GmbH

DuPont

RTP Company

Toray Industries Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

Clariant

Celanese Corporation

Polyone Corporation

Lanxess

Evonik Industries AG

Nan Ya Plasti

Polymer Technology And Sevices LLC

BASF SE

Royal DSM N.V.

Polyplastics Co. Ltd.

A.Schulman Inc.

Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corporation

Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd.

Sipchem

China National Bluestar Co. Ltd.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the PBT Plastic market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

PBT Interval Type

PBT Continuous Type

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the PBT Plastic market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Extrusion

Household Appliances

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global PBT Plastic Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 PBT Interval Type

1.5.3 PBT Continuous Type

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global PBT Plastic Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automotive

1.6.3 Electrical and Electronics

1.6.4 Extrusion

1.6.5 Household Appliances

1.6.6 Others

1.7 PBT Plastic Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on PBT Plastic Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of PBT Plastic Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 PBT Plastic Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of PBT Plastic

3.2.3 Labor Cost of PBT Plastic

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of PBT Plastic Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

4.1.1 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Basic Information

4.1.2 PBT Plastic Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation PBT Plastic Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Business Overview

4.2 Dubay Polymer GmbH

4.2.1 Dubay Polymer GmbH Basic Information

..…continued.

