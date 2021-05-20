May 2021 Report on Global Zirconia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Zirconia Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Zirconia market covered in Chapter 4:

Orient Zirconic

Lida

Huawang

Showa Denko

Kingan

Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo

Jingrui

KCM Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Tosoh

Solvay

Innovnano

Sinocera

MEL Chemicals

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Zirconia market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Precipitation Method

Hydrothermal Method

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Zirconia market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Special Tool

Wear-resistant products

Automotive exhaust treatment

Mechanical Components

Biomaterials

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Zirconia Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Precipitation Method

1.5.3 Hydrothermal Method

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Zirconia Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Special Tool

1.6.3 Wear-resistant products

1.6.4 Automotive exhaust treatment

1.6.5 Mechanical Components

1.6.6 Biomaterials

1.6.7 Others

1.7 Zirconia Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Zirconia Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Zirconia Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Zirconia Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Zirconia

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Zirconia

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Zirconia Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Orient Zirconic

4.1.1 Orient Zirconic Basic Information

4.1.2 Zirconia Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Orient Zirconic Zirconia Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Orient Zirconic Business Overview

4.2 Lida

4.2.1 Lida Basic Information

4.2.2 Zirconia Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Lida Zirconia Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Lida Business Overview

4.3 Huawang

4.3.1 Huawang Basic Information

4.3.2 Zirconia Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Huawang Zirconia Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Huawang Business Overview

4.4 Showa Denko

4.4.1 Showa Denko Basic Information

4.4.2 Zirconia Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Showa Denko Zirconia Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Showa Denko Business Overview

..…continued.

