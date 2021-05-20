May 2021 Report on Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Powder and Liquid Coatings Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Powder and Liquid Coatings market covered in Chapter 4:
AKZO NOBEL
Alpha Engineered Composites
STP Performance Coating LLC.
SigmaKalon Group
ARSONSISI
Gema
ICI Paints
PPG
Cardinal Paint
Nordson
BASF Coatings AG
Finishing Company
DuPont Coatings & Color Technologies Group
Sherwin-Williams Co
Nippon Paint Co. Ltd
Spray SA
Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
ACME Finishing
Axalta Coating Systems
Industrialex Manufacturing
Valspar Corp.
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Powder and Liquid Coatings market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Powder
Liquid
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Powder and Liquid Coatings market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Automotive electromechanical industry
Construction industry
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Powder
1.5.3 Liquid
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Automotive electromechanical industry
1.6.3 Construction industry
1.6.4 Others
1.7 Powder and Liquid Coatings Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Powder and Liquid Coatings Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Powder and Liquid Coatings Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Powder and Liquid Coatings Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Powder and Liquid Coatings
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Powder and Liquid Coatings
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Powder and Liquid Coatings Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 AKZO NOBEL
4.1.1 AKZO NOBEL Basic Information
4.1.2 Powder and Liquid Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 AKZO NOBEL Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 AKZO NOBEL Business Overview
4.2 Alpha Engineered Composites
4.2.1 Alpha Engineered Composites Basic Information
4.2.2 Powder and Liquid Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Alpha Engineered Composites Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Alpha Engineered Composites Business Overview
4.3 STP Performance Coating LLC.
4.3.1 STP Performance Coating LLC. Basic Information
4.3.2 Powder and Liquid Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 STP Performance Coating LLC. Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 STP Performance Coating LLC. Business Overview
4.4 SigmaKalon Group
4.4.1 SigmaKalon Group Basic Information
..…continued.
