May 2021 Report on Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Powder and Liquid Coatings Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Powder and Liquid Coatings market covered in Chapter 4:

AKZO NOBEL

Alpha Engineered Composites

STP Performance Coating LLC.

SigmaKalon Group

ARSONSISI

Gema

ICI Paints

PPG

Cardinal Paint

Nordson

BASF Coatings AG

Finishing Company

DuPont Coatings & Color Technologies Group

Sherwin-Williams Co

Nippon Paint Co. Ltd

Spray SA

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

ACME Finishing

Axalta Coating Systems

Industrialex Manufacturing

Valspar Corp.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Powder and Liquid Coatings market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Powder

Liquid

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Powder and Liquid Coatings market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Automotive electromechanical industry

Construction industry

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Powder

1.5.3 Liquid

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Automotive electromechanical industry

1.6.3 Construction industry

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Powder and Liquid Coatings Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Powder and Liquid Coatings Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Powder and Liquid Coatings Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Powder and Liquid Coatings Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Powder and Liquid Coatings

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Powder and Liquid Coatings

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Powder and Liquid Coatings Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 AKZO NOBEL

4.1.1 AKZO NOBEL Basic Information

4.1.2 Powder and Liquid Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 AKZO NOBEL Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 AKZO NOBEL Business Overview

4.2 Alpha Engineered Composites

4.2.1 Alpha Engineered Composites Basic Information

4.2.2 Powder and Liquid Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Alpha Engineered Composites Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Alpha Engineered Composites Business Overview

4.3 STP Performance Coating LLC.

4.3.1 STP Performance Coating LLC. Basic Information

4.3.2 Powder and Liquid Coatings Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 STP Performance Coating LLC. Powder and Liquid Coatings Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 STP Performance Coating LLC. Business Overview

4.4 SigmaKalon Group

4.4.1 SigmaKalon Group Basic Information

..…continued.

