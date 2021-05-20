May 2021 Report on Global Industrial Paints Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Industrial Paints market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Industrial Paints market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Industrial Paints market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Industrial Paints industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Industrial Paints Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Industrial Paints market covered in Chapter 4:

Dulux Group Limited

Xiangjiang Coatings

Carpoly

The Sherwin-Williams Company

A Dong Paint

4oranges

AkzoNobel N.V.

Asian Paints

BASF

KCC Corporation

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

Axalta

Nippon Paint

Shalimar Paints Limited

Avian Brands

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

PPG Inc.

Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Industrial Paints market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Acrylic

Polyester

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Industrial Paints market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Architectural And Decorative

Industrial

Marine

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Industrial Paints Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Acrylic

1.5.3 Polyester

1.5.4 Polyurethane

1.5.5 Epoxy

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Industrial Paints Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Architectural And Decorative

1.6.3 Industrial

1.6.4 Marine

1.7 Industrial Paints Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Industrial Paints Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Industrial Paints Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Industrial Paints Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Industrial Paints

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Industrial Paints

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Industrial Paints Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Dulux Group Limited

4.1.1 Dulux Group Limited Basic Information

4.1.2 Industrial Paints Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Dulux Group Limited Industrial Paints Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Dulux Group Limited Business Overview

4.2 Xiangjiang Coatings

4.2.1 Xiangjiang Coatings Basic Information

4.2.2 Industrial Paints Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Xiangjiang Coatings Industrial Paints Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Xiangjiang Coatings Business Overview

4.3 Carpoly

4.3.1 Carpoly Basic Information

4.3.2 Industrial Paints Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Carpoly Industrial Paints Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Carpoly Business Overview

4.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company

4.4.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company Basic Information

4.4.2 Industrial Paints Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company Industrial Paints Market Performance (2015-2020)

Continued…

