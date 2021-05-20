May 2021 Report on Global Ready-mixed Concrete Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Ready-mixed Concrete market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Ready-mixed Concrete market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Ready-mixed Concrete market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Ready-mixed Concrete industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.
Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Ready-mixed Concrete Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Ready-mixed Concrete market covered in Chapter 4:
Titan Florida
Pete Lien & Sons
Hanson Aggregates
Trap Rock Industries
Cemex Inc.
Cemex De Puerto Rico
RMC Usa
CPM Development Corporation
Aggregate Industries
Argos Ready Mix (south Central) Corp.
Superior Ready Mix Concrete
Martin Limestone
ldcastle
J. F. Shea Co.
Txi Operations
Ernst Enterprises
Thomas Concrete Industries
U.S. Concrete
Irving Materials
A California Limited Partnership
Bardon U S Corporation
Cemex Construction Materials
Cemstone Products Company
Argos USA Corp.
Lattimore Materials Company
Teichert
Southfield Corporation
Cemex Cement
Ozinga Bros.
Robertson’s Ready Mix Ltd.
Vcna Prairie
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Ready-mixed Concrete market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Transit Mixed Concrete
Shrink Mixed Concrete
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Ready-mixed Concrete market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Commercial Use
Infrastructure Use
Industrial Use
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Ready-mixed Concrete Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Transit Mixed Concrete
1.5.3 Shrink Mixed Concrete
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Ready-mixed Concrete Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Commercial Use
1.6.3 Infrastructure Use
1.6.4 Industrial Use
1.7 Ready-mixed Concrete Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Ready-mixed Concrete Industry Development
- Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Ready-mixed Concrete Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Ready-mixed Concrete Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Ready-mixed Concrete
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Ready-mixed Concrete
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Ready-mixed Concrete Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 Titan Florida
4.1.1 Titan Florida Basic Information
4.1.2 Ready-mixed Concrete Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 Titan Florida Ready-mixed Concrete Market Performance (2015-2020)
Continued…
