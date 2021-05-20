May 2021 Report on Global Organic Pigments Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Organic Pigments Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.
In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.
In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.
In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.
In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.
A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Organic Pigments market covered in Chapter 4:
BASF
Everbright Pigment
KolorJet Chemicals
Lily Group
North American Chemical
Heubach Group
Xinguang
Huntsman
PYOSA
Jeco Group
Apollo Colors
Clariant
Shuangle
Hongyan Pigment
Flint Group
Yuhong New Plastic
Dainichiseika
Sanyo Color Works
FHI
Toyoink
DCC
Cappelle Pigment
Sudarshan
DIC
Ruian Baoyuan
Sunshine Pigment
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Organic Pigments market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Azo Pigments
Phthalocyanine Pigments
High-performance Pigments
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Organic Pigments market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Organic Pigments for Printing Inks
Organic Pigments for Paints and Coatings
Organic Pigments for Plastics and Rubber
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Organic Pigments Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Azo Pigments
1.5.3 Phthalocyanine Pigments
1.5.4 High-performance Pigments
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Organic Pigments Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Organic Pigments for Printing Inks
1.6.3 Organic Pigments for Paints and Coatings
1.6.4 Organic Pigments for Plastics and Rubber
1.7 Organic Pigments Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Organic Pigments Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Organic Pigments Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Organic Pigments Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Organic Pigments
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Organic Pigments
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Organic Pigments Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 BASF
4.1.1 BASF Basic Information
4.1.2 Organic Pigments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 BASF Organic Pigments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 BASF Business Overview
4.2 Everbright Pigment
4.2.1 Everbright Pigment Basic Information
4.2.2 Organic Pigments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 Everbright Pigment Organic Pigments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 Everbright Pigment Business Overview
4.3 KolorJet Chemicals
4.3.1 KolorJet Chemicals Basic Information
4.3.2 Organic Pigments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 KolorJet Chemicals Organic Pigments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 KolorJet Chemicals Business Overview
4.4 Lily Group
4.4.1 Lily Group Basic Information
4.4.2 Organic Pigments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Lily Group Organic Pigments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Lily Group Business Overview
4.5 North American Chemical
4.5.1 North American Chemical Basic Information
4.5.2 Organic Pigments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 North American Chemical Organic Pigments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 North American Chemical Business Overview
4.6 Heubach Group
4.6.1 Heubach Group Basic Information
4.6.2 Organic Pigments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Heubach Group Organic Pigments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Heubach Group Business Overview
4.7 Xinguang
4.7.1 Xinguang Basic Information
4.7.2 Organic Pigments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.7.3 Xinguang Organic Pigments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.7.4 Xinguang Business Overview
4.8 Huntsman
4.8.1 Huntsman Basic Information
4.8.2 Organic Pigments Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.8.3 Huntsman Organic Pigments Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.8.4 Huntsman Business Overview
..…continued.
