May 2021 Report on Global Architectural Membrane Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The Architectural Membrane market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global Architectural Membrane market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Architectural Membrane market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Architectural Membrane industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Architectural Membrane Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Architectural Membrane market covered in Chapter 4:

Serge Ferrari

Seaman Corp

Yilong

Guardtex

Atex Membrane

Sioen

Sika

ObeiKan

Xinyida

Hiraoka

Verseidag

Jinda

Saint-Gobain

Veik

Sattler

Chukoh Chem

Mehler

Heytex

Kobond

Sijia

Taconic-AFD

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Architectural Membrane market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

ETFE sheeting

Polyester fabric (PES)

Glass fabric

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Architectural Membrane market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Sun Shading and Sun Screening

Tents

Tensile Architecture

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Architectural Membrane Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 ETFE sheeting

1.5.3 Polyester fabric (PES)

1.5.4 Glass fabric

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Architectural Membrane Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Sun Shading and Sun Screening

1.6.3 Tents

1.6.4 Tensile Architecture

1.7 Architectural Membrane Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Architectural Membrane Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Architectural Membrane Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Architectural Membrane Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Architectural Membrane

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Architectural Membrane

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Architectural Membrane Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Serge Ferrari

4.1.1 Serge Ferrari Basic Information

4.1.2 Architectural Membrane Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Serge Ferrari Architectural Membrane Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Serge Ferrari Business Overview

Continued…

