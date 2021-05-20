May 2021 Report on Global Cement Admixture Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Cement Admixture market covered in Chapter 4:

GCP Applied Technologies

SIKA AG

Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH

Mapei S.P.A

Fritz-Pak Corporation

Fosroc International Inc.

BASF SE

Hycrete

RPM International Inc.

CHRYSO S.A.S

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Cement Admixture market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Shrinkage-reducing admixtures (SRAs)

Expansive Cement

Normal Plasticizers

Accelerating Admixtures

Retarding Admixtures

Air-entraining Admixtures

Water-proofing Admixtures

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Cement Admixture market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Cement Admixture Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Shrinkage-reducing admixtures (SRAs)

1.5.3 Expansive Cement

1.5.4 Normal Plasticizers

1.5.5 Accelerating Admixtures

1.5.6 Retarding Admixtures

1.5.7 Air-entraining Admixtures

1.5.8 Water-proofing Admixtures

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Cement Admixture Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Residential

1.6.3 Commercial

1.6.4 Infrastructure

1.7 Cement Admixture Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Cement Admixture Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Cement Admixture Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Cement Admixture Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Cement Admixture

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Cement Admixture

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Cement Admixture Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 GCP Applied Technologies

4.1.1 GCP Applied Technologies Basic Information

4.1.2 Cement Admixture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 GCP Applied Technologies Cement Admixture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 GCP Applied Technologies Business Overview

4.2 SIKA AG

4.2.1 SIKA AG Basic Information

4.2.2 Cement Admixture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 SIKA AG Cement Admixture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 SIKA AG Business Overview

4.3 Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH

4.3.1 Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH Basic Information

4.3.2 Cement Admixture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH Cement Admixture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH Business Overview

4.4 Mapei S.P.A

4.4.1 Mapei S.P.A Basic Information

4.4.2 Cement Admixture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Mapei S.P.A Cement Admixture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Mapei S.P.A Business Overview

4.5 Fritz-Pak Corporation

4.5.1 Fritz-Pak Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 Cement Admixture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Fritz-Pak Corporation Cement Admixture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Fritz-Pak Corporation Business Overview

4.6 Fosroc International Inc.

4.6.1 Fosroc International Inc. Basic Information

4.6.2 Cement Admixture Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Fosroc International Inc. Cement Admixture Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Fosroc International Inc. Business Overview

4.7 BASF SE

4.7.1 BASF SE Basic Information

4.7.2 Cement Admixture Product Profiles, Application and

..…continued.

