May 2021 Report on Global Cement Admixture Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.
Key players in the global Cement Admixture market covered in Chapter 4:
GCP Applied Technologies
SIKA AG
Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH
Mapei S.P.A
Fritz-Pak Corporation
Fosroc International Inc.
BASF SE
Hycrete
RPM International Inc.
CHRYSO S.A.S
In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Cement Admixture market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:
Shrinkage-reducing admixtures (SRAs)
Expansive Cement
Normal Plasticizers
Accelerating Admixtures
Retarding Admixtures
Air-entraining Admixtures
Water-proofing Admixtures
Others
In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Cement Admixture market from 2015 to 2026 covers:
Residential
Commercial
Infrastructure
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:
North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic
1.5 Market Analysis by Type
1.5.1 Global Cement Admixture Market Share by Type (2020-2026)
1.5.2 Shrinkage-reducing admixtures (SRAs)
1.5.3 Expansive Cement
1.5.4 Normal Plasticizers
1.5.5 Accelerating Admixtures
1.5.6 Retarding Admixtures
1.5.7 Air-entraining Admixtures
1.5.8 Water-proofing Admixtures
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Market by Application
1.6.1 Global Cement Admixture Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.6.2 Residential
1.6.3 Commercial
1.6.4 Infrastructure
1.7 Cement Admixture Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Cement Admixture Industry Development
2. Global Market Growth Trends
2.1 Industry Trends
2.1.1 SWOT Analysis
2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis
2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions
2.3.1 Industry News
2.3.2 Industry Policies
2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19
3 Value Chain of Cement Admixture Market
3.1 Value Chain Status
3.2 Cement Admixture Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.2.1 Production Process Analysis
3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Cement Admixture
3.2.3 Labor Cost of Cement Admixture
3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Cement Admixture Under COVID-19
3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis
3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19
4 Players Profiles
4.1 GCP Applied Technologies
4.1.1 GCP Applied Technologies Basic Information
4.1.2 Cement Admixture Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.1.3 GCP Applied Technologies Cement Admixture Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.1.4 GCP Applied Technologies Business Overview
4.2 SIKA AG
4.2.1 SIKA AG Basic Information
4.2.2 Cement Admixture Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.2.3 SIKA AG Cement Admixture Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.2.4 SIKA AG Business Overview
4.3 Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH
4.3.1 Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH Basic Information
4.3.2 Cement Admixture Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.3.3 Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH Cement Admixture Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.3.4 Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH Business Overview
4.4 Mapei S.P.A
4.4.1 Mapei S.P.A Basic Information
4.4.2 Cement Admixture Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.4.3 Mapei S.P.A Cement Admixture Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.4.4 Mapei S.P.A Business Overview
4.5 Fritz-Pak Corporation
4.5.1 Fritz-Pak Corporation Basic Information
4.5.2 Cement Admixture Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.5.3 Fritz-Pak Corporation Cement Admixture Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.5.4 Fritz-Pak Corporation Business Overview
4.6 Fosroc International Inc.
4.6.1 Fosroc International Inc. Basic Information
4.6.2 Cement Admixture Product Profiles, Application and Specification
4.6.3 Fosroc International Inc. Cement Admixture Market Performance (2015-2020)
4.6.4 Fosroc International Inc. Business Overview
4.7 BASF SE
4.7.1 BASF SE Basic Information
4.7.2 Cement Admixture Product Profiles, Application and
..…continued.
