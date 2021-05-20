May 2021 Report on Global Waterproof Coating For Roof Covering Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Waterproof Coating For Roof Covering market covered in Chapter 4:

RPM International Inc.

National Coatings Corp.

Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

Akzonobel N.V.

The Valspar Corporation

Gardner-Gibson

The Dow Chemical Company

Hempel A/S

Henry

Graco Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

PPG Industries, Inc.

GAF

BASF SE

Anvil Paints & Coatings, Inc.

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Waterproof Coating For Roof Covering market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Elastomeric

Bituminous

Tiles

Metals

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Waterproof Coating For Roof Covering market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Residential

Commercial

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Waterproof Coating For Roof Covering Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Elastomeric

1.5.3 Bituminous

1.5.4 Tiles

1.5.5 Metals

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Waterproof Coating For Roof Covering Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Residential

1.6.3 Commercial

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Waterproof Coating For Roof Covering Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Waterproof Coating For Roof Covering Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Waterproof Coating For Roof Covering Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Waterproof Coating For Roof Covering Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Waterproof Coating For Roof Covering

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Waterproof Coating For Roof Covering

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Waterproof Coating For Roof Covering Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 RPM International Inc.

4.1.1 RPM International Inc. Basic Information

4.1.2 Waterproof Coating For Roof Covering Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 RPM International Inc. Waterproof Coating For Roof Covering Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 RPM International Inc. Business Overview

4.2 National Coatings Corp.

4.2.1 National Coatings Corp. Basic Information

4.2.2 Waterproof Coating For Roof Covering Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 National Coatings Corp. Waterproof Coating For Roof Covering Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 National Coatings Corp. Business Overview

4.3 Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

4.3.1 Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. Basic Information

4.3.2 Waterproof Coating For Roof Covering Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. Waterproof Coating For Roof Covering Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. Business Overview

4.4 Akzonobel N.V.

4.4.1 Akzonobel N.V. Basic Information

4.4.2 Waterproof Coating For Roof Covering Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Akzonobel N.V. Waterproof Coating For Roof Covering Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Akzonobel N.V. Business Overview

4.5 The Valspar Corporation

4.5.1 The Valspar Corporation Basic Information

4.5.2 Waterproof Coating For Roof Covering Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 The Valspar Corporation Waterproof Coating For Roof Covering Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 The Valspar Corporation Business Overview

4.6 Gardner-Gibson

