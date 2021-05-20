May 2021 Report on Global L-Leucine Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The L-Leucine market is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2026, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period. The global L-Leucine market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global L-Leucine market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global L-Leucine industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the L-Leucine Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global L-Leucine market covered in Chapter 4:

Jiahe Biotech

Meihua Group

Luzhou Group

Amino GmbH

Xinhanling Bol-Engineering

Vega group

Jinghai Amino Acid

Ajinomoto

Kyowa Hakko

Sanxia Pharmaceutical

Shine Star Biological

Evonik

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the L-Leucine market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the L-Leucine market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Feed Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global L-Leucine Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Food Grade

1.5.3 Feed Grade

1.5.4 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global L-Leucine Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Feed Industry

1.6.3 Food Industry

1.6.4 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.7 L-Leucine Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on L-Leucine Industry Development

Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of L-Leucine Market

3.2 L-Leucine Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of L-Leucine

3.2.3 Labor Cost of L-Leucine

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of L-Leucine Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Jiahe Biotech

4.1.1 Jiahe Biotech Basic Information

4.1.2 L-Leucine Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Jiahe Biotech L-Leucine Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Jiahe Biotech Business Overview

4.2 Meihua Group

Continued…

